Full Valorant 2025 esports calendar: Every VCT event & date

Valorant’s 2025 esports season is just ahead of us, and Riot has revealed all of the events on the calendar for the VCT year as well as the dates in which they’ll be taking place.

Considering just how much the VCT has expanded at an international scale, keeping track of every event and when it’s taking place can be a hassle.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Every region has a fairly similar structure when it comes to tournament qualification, but each domestic tournament has slightly different start dates.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s 2025 main VCT circuit, including the date of every event in each region:

VCT Kickoff Tournaments

These kick off the year in each region, determining who will make it to Masters Bangkok, as well as which teams will get a guaranteed bye to Round 2. Every region is using a double-elimination bracket for this tournament, and the top 4 teams from last year will get a bye into round 2.

Article continues after ad

Each Kickoff tournament has a different start date between regions:

Article continues after ad

VCT China: January 11, 2025

January 11, 2025 VCT EMEA: January 15, 2025

January 15, 2025 VCT Americas: January 16, 2025

January 16, 2025 VCT Pacific: January 18, 2025

All Kickoff tournaments will wrap by February 7, 2025.

Valorant Masters Bangkok

VCT Masters Bangkok will feature the top 2 teams from each league, making it a relatively small 8-team tournament. The first round is in Swiss format, with the top 4 teams being entered into a double-elimination bracket to determine the winner.

This event goes from February 20 to March 2, 2025.

VCT Stage 1

VCT Stage 1’s exact start and end times haven’t yet been released for each region, but we can expect its time frame to go from March 22 to April 25, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Regions are also divided into 2 groups of 6 that get swapped out between Stage 1 and Stage 2, keeping the regular season fresh.

VCT Stage 1 Playoffs

VCT Stage 1 playoffs will have the top 8 teams duking it out in a double-elimination bracket. They start on May 3 and will be wrapped up by May 16.

Valorant Masters Toronto

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Valorant Masters Toronto includes the top 3 teams from each set of Stage 1 Playoffs, meaning 12 teams in total will be attending the tournament. 8 teams will participate in an opening Swiss stage, with the best team from each region getting a bye into the next stage, a double-elimination Knockout bracket.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This tournament will take place from June 7 to June 22, 2025.

VCT Stage 2

This is pretty much the same as Stage 1 except later in the year, and it’ll be running from July 12 to August 15.

VCT Stage 2 Playoffs

These playoffs are a bit different from Stage 1’s. The way teams qualify is the same, but what winning means for the team that takes it all is entirely different. The top 2 teams are the only ones who get a guaranteed ticket to Valorant Champions in Paris, while Championship Points determine the other two slots.

Article continues after ad

If a team is bottom of the barrel for most of the year but makes a hero run at the Stage 2 playoffs, they can skyrocket all the way to the year’s biggest international. It’s a real make-or-break tournament.

This tournament will take place from August 16 to August 29, 2025.

Valorant Champions 2025

Valorant Champions 2025 will take place in Paris to cap off Valorant’s competitive season. 16 teams will attend, one will win it all. The top two teams from each region will qualify, with the other two teams being determined by Championship points.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of how Championship point are accumulated:

So, for teams who don’t make top 2, it’ll be down to championship points. If a team bombs out of Stage 2 but destroys every other tournament, they can still secure a spot at champs.

Valorant Champions 2025 will run from September 12 to October 5, 2025.

That’s every event on the main VCT tour in 2025! We’ll update with more detailed dates as they come for how long each stage will last within each tournament.