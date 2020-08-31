FTW Summer Showdown All-Women Valorant tournament announced

In a collaboration between G FUEL, Nerd Street Gamers, Spectacor Gaming, and T1, the FTW Summer Showdown Valorant tournament will pit the best all-women teams against each other, with $10,000 in prizing up for grabs.

Valorant esports has got off to a flyer already in 2020, as Riot Games has supported third-party tournaments, and some of the biggest organizations in esports are already fielding teams.

The FTW (For The Women) Summer Showdown is giving a chance for the best women's teams to shine, with seven professional rosters and one amateur team to secure through a qualifier.

How to watch FTW Summer Showdown

The event will begin on September 12, streamed live on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch Channel, starting at 12:00 PM (PT) / 3:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (BST).

Before that, a qualifier will take place to decide who gets the remaining eighth spot. All female Valorant teams are welcome, and can register here, but be quick, as the qualifier is right around the corner on Saturday, September 5 at 3:15 PM (PT) / 6:15 PM (ET) / 11:15 PM (BST). This event boasts its own $1,000 prize pool as well.

FTW Summer Showdown format

The tournament will split the eight teams into two groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Playoffs. The Playoffs will be a single-elimination bracket to decide the ultimate winner.

Single-elimination means there will be no second chances — lose a match and you're out.

What is FTW?

For The Women is Spectacor Gaming's initiative to support the growth of women in esports, through competition as well as content. "The whole mission of FTW is to get women together across all sectors of esports to pave the way for the next generation of gamers,” said Spectacor Gaming Communications Manager Kelsey Rowley.

There are also plans to host more FTW tournaments in different games, but Valorant has been chosen as there's lots of hype around it still. "The hype for Valorant is so big across the entire industry, and it’s such a badass game," said Paige Funk of Nerd Street Gamers, "I think it’ll showcase some badass female talent."

Nerd St Gamers came on board to help with the running of FTW's first esports tournament, the Valorant Summer Showdown, and the event has also secured sponsorship from G FUEL and T1.

And G FUEL isn't just coming on as a sponsor, as five ambassadors from G FUEL will also be competing. G FUEL's CEO Cliff Morgan said: "Spectacor Gaming and Nerd Street Gamers have been leading a powerful initiative to elevate women in gaming, and we’re honored to support their efforts as a partner of their first FTW tournament. We’re looking forward to a memorable event and milestone for women gamers."

We'll update this article with more info on the schedule, teams and players when it's announced closer to the tournament.