Freak new Valorant bug is leaving players without guns & abilities mid-game - Dexerto

 Freak new Valorant bug is leaving players without guns & abilities mid-game
Valorant

Freak new Valorant bug is leaving players without guns & abilities mid-game

Published: 22/Feb/2021 4:04

by Brad Norton
Valorant Jett cinematic
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

Following Valorant’s latest update, an increasing number of players have been hindered by an absurd new glitch that’s making all abilities and weapons completely useless.

Valorant’s 2.03 patch landed just five days ago. Not only did it introduce a fresh game mode and a ton of balance updates, but it also brought a devastating new bug into the mix.

While most issues tend to impact a single ability or even just a specific Agent, this new glitch has a much bigger impact. Seemingly out of nowhere, players are being held back from the game’s core functions.

It could strike at any time and seemingly hit any Agent. Here’s what you need to be on the lookout for ahead of an eventual fix from Riot.

Game breaking sage ultimate glitch! Riot this needs a fix from VALORANT

Deep into a competitive match on Ascent, Reddit user ‘EuphoriaJustice’ was caught off guard by the new bug. Down to a 2v1 situation, they were all but taken out of the equation for no good reason.

At first, they were unable to drop their Bucky for a Vandal on the ground. This led to an unfavorable encounter with the last remaining enemy near the A-site. Before the round came to an end, however, things went from bad to worse.

“I can’t shoot,” the player said while peeking an enemy Killjoy. After backing away from the duel, they found that none of their abilities worked either. Instead of throwing out a smoke as Jett, or dashing into the sky, they were unable to do anything with her kit.

It would be easy to assume this is a rare bug impacting Jett only, though that’s not quite the case. “It happened to me too,” another player chimed in. They were “[unable] to jump” while playing as Breach.

Meanwhile, a few others shared in the same experience. Unable to “jump, drop weapons, shoot, shift, or do anything,” regardless of their chosen Agent.

Comment from discussion Game breaking sage ultimate glitch! Riot this needs a fix.

Thankfully, in this case, everything returned to normal in the next round. They were able to shoot once again and utilize their abilities. Though there’s no telling when it could strike again or for how long.

It could outright cost you a win if the bug comes into effect during a crucial round. Players have demanded Riot fix the issue but there’s been no response as of yet. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when a new patch is deployed.

Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Border rework full walkthrough: layout, bomb sites, more

Published: 22/Feb/2021 3:29

by Andrew Amos
Rainbow Six Border map rework in Operation Crimson Heist
Ubisoft

Operation Crimson Heist

Border is getting a rework in Rainbow Six’s Operation Crimson Heist. There’s not many changes compared to other reworks, but you’ll need to be aware of them when you jump in for the first time.

You’d think Rainbow Six’s Operation Crimson Heist would involve a Bank rework. It’s in the name, and that’s what the early leaks speculated. However, that’s not the case. Border is instead the map of choice getting updated in Year 6 Season 1.

The map as a whole is getting a bit of a face-lift, as well as some structural changes to make it a bit less crammed. Less clutter, more space in bomb sites, and even some new areas to play in; here’s what you need to know about the Border map rework in Rainbow Six.

Border in Rainbow Six
Ubisoft
Border has come a long way since its release in 2016. Now, it’s getting its biggest change yet.

Bomb sites: no changes to layout, but Bathroom now bigger

Unlike previous map reworks, there will be no changes to Border’s bomb sites ⁠— at least in location. However, each individual bombsite has undergone a bit of a change.

2F ⁠— Armory Lockers and Archives

The Archives bombsite has been adjusted to extend towards Office. This means there’s a bit more space for the attackers to plant in that room, changing up how they may approach the site. That’s the only real major change to the upstairs bomb site.

1F ⁠— Ventilation Room and Workshop

Much like Armory-Archives, not much has been done. A bit of the clutter around Workshop has been moved, as well as the hatch that drops from above.

It’s been moved further North in Office upstairs, which is something attackers will have to accommodate if they drop into site.

Rainbow Six Border Archives bomb site
Ubisoft
Archives has expanded towards Office upstairs.

1F ⁠— Bathroom and Tellers

This bomb site has undergone the most updates in the Border rework. Bathroom has been expanded from a small death trap into a more open space. It now directly connects to Tellers with a destructible wall that used to be outside.

Tellers has remained mostly the same, except you can only enter the bombsite through the little barricade on the window, or from the inside. There is no longer an external wall you can blow up to get in, as that has been reclaimed by Bathroom.

1F ⁠— Customs Inspections and Supply Room

This bombsite has remained entirely unchanged, aside from a few small decluttering exercises. It’s still only got the internal entry except for the one barricade by the front door of Supply Room, and that’s it.

Rainbow Six Bathroom on Border
Ubisoft
The Bathroom bombsite is now a lot more spacious.

Major changes: new balcony above Lobby, less destructible walls, more

The rest of the map is where most of the Border changes are. Outside of Office and Archives upstairs, a set of stairs has been added for easy attacker access. That outside area of Office is a lot easier to control now too.

There’s also a new balcony inside the building above Lobby, named Waiting Room. This balcony, which can be accessed by breaking a barricade on the south side, connects to Break Room and the East Stairs, giving a new line of sight and angle to hold on the second floor.

Generally, there’s less clutter around the map, and less destructible walls and floors, making it a bit easier to defend all of the three downstairs sites.

Rainbow Six Border balcony inside
Ubisoft
There’s a new balcony above Lobby connecting to Break Room.

Sadly, the announcer telling you to not board the helicopter has been silenced. The ambient sounds on the map have also been quietened to enhance competitive play.

Finally, the attacker spawns are completely unchanged. They remain as: East Vehicle Entrance, Valley, and West Vehicle Exit.

The Border map rework is part of Operation Crimson Heist in Rainbow Six. Starting off Year 6 with a bang, a new attacker named Flores has joined Team Rainbow, and a host of quality of life improvements ⁠— including Match Replay ⁠— have been shipped.