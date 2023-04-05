Fnatic’s Valorant team back to full strength in VCT EMEA league

Fnatic have their full Valorant roster finally available in the VCT EMEA league after playing with a substitute in week one.

Fnatic had a rocky start to the VCT EMEA league as visa issues kept Emir ‘Alfajer’ Beder out of the team’s first two matches, against Giants Gaming and BBL Esports.

With backup player Maks ‘kamyk’ Rychlewski filling in for the Turkish sentinel, Fnatic won both series to end the opening week as one of just two teams with a perfect 2-0 record, alongside Vitality.

On April 5, Fnatic confirmed that Alfajer had finally arrived in Berlin and that he is available for the team’s upcoming match, against Heretics, on April 6.

The news comes as a significant boost for Fnatic, one of the favorites to win the VCT EMEA trophy. Signed in May 2022 from Surreal Esports, Alfajer played an important role as Fnatic won VCT LOCK//IN – the opening tournament of the season.

On Twitter, kamyk thanked Fnatic’s fans for their support last week and for the positive messages he received. He averaged a 1.08 VLR rating during week one while playing on Killjoy and Cypher.

“Seeing a lot of people writing nice things to me in private messages, tweets and comments really gave me a lot of confidence,” he wrote. “Love you all.”