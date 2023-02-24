Fnatic’s Boaster explains why VCT LOCK//IN is the first tournament he’s felt positive about

In a post-match press conference, Fnatic’s IGL Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett said this event is the first tournament he’s felt confident about in a while.

Fnatic came into VCT LOCK//IN with a revamped roster that some have labeled as a European super team. The squad, full of young talents, took on Sentinels in their first match and handily defeated the North American team.

In a post-match press conference, Fnatic’s IGL Boaster said this is the first event he’s attended that he doesn’t feel like the team needs to fix something or he needs to step up himself for the squad to do well.

“This is the first event where I’ve felt very positive, even in scrims. I feel a lot more relaxed than normal, because normally I’m like, ‘oh my goodness, we need to do this, we need to fix this.’ But, this is the first team that feels like even if I make rubbish calls, then someone will just [win] a round,” Boaster said.

Fnatic to continue VCT LOCK//IN run

Fnatic also commented how the team feels more relaxed on stage, even as the Brazilian crowd was cheering against them.

“It doesn’t make a difference when the crowd is against you or not. It’s just like, if you win the rounds, they won’t cheer or if you get kills, nobody will cheer and you’ll hear everything in-game so I was even more relaxed.” Fnatic’s Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev said after the match.

“I think because it was like if I get the entry and nobody’s gonna scream, I can go for more. For me, it was kind of easier because usually when you have a home crowd if something is happening, and if it’s good for you, you don’t hear anything [in-game] and then something bad might happen.”

Fnatic will continue on their VCT LOCK//IN journey and are set to face off against FURIA Esports on February 26.