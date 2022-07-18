Fnatic Valorant coach on heart-pounding clutch against Leviatán: “I just accepted he lost to be honest”

Declan Mclaughlin . 5 minutes ago

Fnatic defeated Leviatán 2-1 in the lower bracket of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen off the back of multiple clutch rounds.

In the final map, Bind, Fnatic coach Jacob ‘mini’ Harris was ready to shake hands with the other team during one overtime round as he didn’t believe Enzo ‘Enzo’ Mestari could convert the one vs. two clutch.

I’m in the coach room with my shoes off, I literally took my headset off and had my shoes on,” mini said in a post-match press conference. “I thought we lost… I didn’t even have my headphones on to hear if he could full defuse or not like that’s the level it was like. I just accepted he lost to be quite honest.

“Not that I don’t have faith in him, but that was a f****** ridiculous clutch.”

“Me being in positions to clutch is normal because of my role as an Initiator both on defense when you play rotation or on the attack when first you’re allowing your teammates to go on site and then after that either you’re watching flanks or you’re not directly on site. So you’re present for the clutch and this is why I’m clutching a lot there,” the Fnatic player said.

The team will move on in the Valorant Masters lower bracket, taking on FunPlus Phoenix in the lower semi-final on July 22 for a chance at either OpTic Gaming or Paper Rex in the lower final.