Fnatic get Mistic boost ahead of VCT Masters playoffs

Luís Mira . 43 minutes ago

Fnatic’s Valorant squad received a major boost on July 12, when team member James ‘Mistic’ Orfila announced that he had finally returned a negative test.

Fnatic’s preparations for VCT Masters Copenhagen were rocked last week after Mistic returned a positive test upon arrival in the Danish capital for the international event.

The British player, who experienced mild symptoms, was isolated in a hotel room away from his teammates. His participation in the tournament was never understood to be in doubt as he still had plenty of time to recover before Fnatic’s first match.

On July 12, Mystic showed on Twitter the negative result of a test taken earlier that day. “We free, boys and girls,” Mistic wrote.

VCT Masters Copenhagen boost

The news comes as a major boost for Fnatic, one of the heavy favorites to win VCT Masters Copenhagen. Fnatic dominated the VCT EMEA Challengers, losing just one map in the playoffs en route to the title after topping their group with a perfect 5-0 record.

As one of the four top-seeded teams — alongside XSET, Paper Rex and Leviatán —, Fnatic will enter the tournament only in the playoff stage, which will begin July 14.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Mistic’s recovery is great news for Fnatic ahead of their VCT Masters debut

On July 11, EMEA third seed Guild Esports became the first team to book a playoff spot from the group stage after beating KRÜ Esports in Group A’s winners’ match. Later today, DRX and FunPlus Phoenix will square off in Group B for a playoff berth.