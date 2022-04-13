Fnatic Coach Mini: “We Rely Too Much on Derke!” | VCT Press Conference

In their VCT press conference, the Fnatic roster discussed their disappointing loss to Zeta Division, their over-reliance on Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev, and their thoughts on the overall meta.

After being knocked out of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík by Zeta Division in a 2-0 defeat, the Fnatic roster and their coach Jacob ‘mini’ Harris discussed what went wrong for the team at the event.

Not only that, they spoke about only having eight days to prepare with the two substitutes in Enzo ‘Fearoth’ Mestari and Joona ‘H1ber’ Parviainen.

