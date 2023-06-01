Fnatic and LOUD are the bookies’ favorites to win VCT Masters Tokyo

Fnatic and LOUD are the favorites to win VCT Masters Tokyo, according to the bookies setting the odds for the tournament.

VCT Master Tokyo is set to start on June 11 with 12 teams from VCT Americas, VCT EMEA, VCT Pacific and China battling for an international title. The tournament is the first Masters event of the season and will see the top teams from each region compete for prize money, a unique trophy and an extra slot for their region at Valorant Champions 2023.

The top seeds from VCT EMEA, VCT Americas and VCT Pacific were seeded directly into the playoff stage and will get to bypass the group stage. Those four teams, Team Liquid, Fnatic, Paper Rex and LOUD, are considered by many to be favorites to win the event.

But, the top two teams to win the event outright, according to bookies setting the odds across esports gambling websites, are LOUD and Fnatic.

Bookies crown Fnatic and LOUD as VCT Masters Tokyo favorites

Fnatic and LOUD are the top favorites to win the international event as the oddsmakers have given Fnatic 2.25 odds and LOUD 4. The next closest is the No. 1 seed out of VCT Pacific, Paper Rex, at 7.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games LOUD lifts the VCT Americas trophy.

The logic around these odds seems sound as Fnatic has only lost one series all year, and LOUD has only lost two series. Paper Rex and every other team at the tournament have more recent losses across the board. Fnatic and LOUD were also in the grand final of VCT LOCK//IN and won their respective Valorant international leagues.

Other highlights from the bookies for VCT Masters Tokyo include giving the No. 1 Chinese seed, Attacking Soul Esports, 501 odds to win in comparison to Fnatic’s 2.25. The oddsmakers also gave DRX, the No. 2 seed out of VCT Pacific, better odds to win the event than the No. 1 from VCT EMEA, Team Liquid.