Fnatic and Karmine Corp sell out season passes for VCT EMEA league in less than 24 hours

Riot Games announced that the VCT EMEA international league match day tickets were for sale on February 28, Fnatic and Karmine Corp season passes were sold out not even a day later.

The VCT international leagues are starting competition on March 26 and the EMEA league announced that fans could start buying tickets for matches. The Riot Games website where people can buy tickets gives fans the opportunity to purchase seats for specific teams, a general admission ticket and a team season pass.

Each season pass goes for €86.29, which breaks down to a little over €9 per match, whereas general admission tickets for the league cost €11.88

The team season passes give fans access to the league’s venue for all nine match days for that team for the regular season. This means that the passes for popular teams can go quickly.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ScreaM was one of the bigger pickups for Karmine Corp in the offseason.

Fnatic and Karmine Corp sell out VCT EMEA season passes

According to Riot’s EMEA website, Fnatic and Karmine Corp’s season passes are already sold out not even 24 hours after the announcement. Both teams are popular based on brand name alone and fans have put up the money to see their Valorant squads compete in Berlin.

The Riot Games website also shows when there are only a few tickets available and NAVI seems to be the next with a dwindling supply of season passes.

General admission tickets for specific matches have also started to sell out such as the first day of Week 1, which includes matches between Fnatic vs. Giants Gaming and KOI vs. NAVI.

Other notable sold-out days include the first days in Week 3 and Week 5. Matches for those days include KOI vs. FUT Esports and Team Liquid vs. Fnatic for Week 3, then BBL Esports vs. Team Heretics and KOI vs. Karmine Corp. for Week 5.

The VCT international leagues will start up in late March after the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN and the end of the mid-season transfer window.