FaZe Clan sign former OWL pro babybay as fourth Valorant player

FaZe Clan have announced the signing of former Overwatch pro Andrej 'babybay' Francisty as the fourth member of their competitive Valorant roster.

As organizations have started to branch out into the fledging Valorant esports scene, players from different games have started to be picked up and join rosters.

The most notable of these are Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin and Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Canellas joining 100 Thieves and G2 respectively, but not to be outdone, FaZe Clan have also started assembling a roster comprised of, surprisingly enough, mostly former Overwatch League pros.

They’ve already got their hands on Marved from CS:GO, and former OWL stars Corey and ZachaREEE, who will now be joined by another of their Overwatch compatriots - former Atlanta Reign and San Franciso star babybay.

Meet the 4th member of our Professional Valorant Roster...



Welcome to FaZe Clan, @KING_BABYBAY



📺 Presented by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/rCzRES4LXX — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 4, 2020

FAZE CLAN PRO VALORANT ROSTER SO FAR:

Corey 'Corey' Nigra

Zachary 'zachaREEE' Lombardo

Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen

Andrej 'babybay' Francisty

The former hitscan DPS player stepped away from his Overwatch career on July 17, issuing a lengthy Twitlonger about his time in the Overwatch League, but didn't mention any plans about heading to Valorant or playing for FaZe, obviously keeping it under wraps until the big announcement.

While he has been grinding Valorant on Twitch, babybay hasn't made an appearance in any of the tournaments we've seen happen so far, so it will be very interesting to see how the king pops off in his new esport of choice.

As he is FaZe’s fourth signing, the North American org just has one more spot to fill and it remains to be seen as to who their final pickup will be.

While the team has already tried out former Fortnite pro Harrison ‘Pslam’ Chang, UK CS star Rory ‘Dephh’ Jackson, and Johnny ‘Marved’ Nguyen, ESPN Esports have reported FaZe could round things out with yet another former OWL player, Shane 'Rawkus' Flaherty, but we'll just have to wait and see.

As always, make sure to check out our Valorant rostermania hub for all players signings and roster announcements.