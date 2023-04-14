FaZe Clan set to sign Valorant duo for Challengers Split 2, according to report

FaZe Clan are making two changes to their Valorant roster after a sub-par showing in the first split of the North American Challengers league, according to a report from Max Katz.

FaZe Clan finished the opening split of the NA Challengers league fourth in their group and bombed out of the Mid-Season Face Off in the first round of the lower bracket. With Split 2 around the corner, the team is looking to make some changes, according to independent reporter Max Katz.

Article continues after ad

The squad is set to replace Quan ‘dicey’ Tra and Daniel ‘Rossy’ Abedrabbo with Tanner ‘TiGG’ Spanu and Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo, both from Turtle Troop.

Rossy was the most recent addition to the FaZe Clan roster, signing just before the Challengers league began. Before FaZe, the former TSM player had tried to qualify for the league through the open qualifiers on the organization-less squad The Nation. dicey, meanwhile, has been on FaZe’s books since early 2022.

Article continues after ad

TiGG and mummAy were also recent additions to NA Challengers as the two joined Turtle Troop in the middle of the split. The team went 2-1 with the new players and narrowly missed out on the Mid-Season Face Off.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

FaZe Clan make surprise changes to Valorant roster

TiGG and mummAy are no strangers to high-level Valorant play. TiGG competed on Luminosity Gaming, which eventually moved to Shopify Rebellion, for over a year before parting ways with the squad at the start of 2023.

mummAy, on the other hand, has bounced around a few different teams in his Valorant career. The former CS:GO pro player was part of the first wave of players to hop into competitive Valorant, with his team eventually picked up by Envy. He made way for Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker in August 2021, before the team became an international powerhouse, and played for a couple of tier-two North American teams before joining Turtle Troop.

Article continues after ad

If the moves come to fruition, FaZe fans will be able to see the lineup in action on April 19, against The Guard, in their first match of the second split.