FaZe Clan add former CS:GO pro Marved to Valorant squad

FaZe Clan have announced the signing of former CS:GO pro Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen as he becomes their fourth Valorant player.

Esports organizations have begun to expand into the blossoming Valorant esports scene, bringing in players from a number of different games to join and fill up their rosters.

The most notable of these are Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin and Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Canellas joining 100 Thieves and G2 respectively, but not to be outdone, FaZe Clan has also started putting together a squad made up of former CS:GO and Overwatch players who have shown potential in Riot’s new FPS.

FaZe has already locked up former Canadian Counter-Strike pro Jason ‘JasonR’ Ruchelski and their latest signing will bring another CS:GO veteran from the great white north to join him.

As you probably guessed by now, FaZe have announced that former CS:GO pro Marved will join the team as the fourth player to be signed to their Valorant roster.

The former CS:GO pro has been going hard in Valorant ever since the closed beta, and had been teasing fans on Twitch and social media that his org announcement would be "coming soon."

Before signing with FaZe, Marved competed in Valorant's Ignition Series as part of their unofficial team, so for those that have been paying attention this news won't be that huge of a shocker.

"I want to be the best in the World"



Today, we're one step closer. Join us in welcoming our newest Valorant Professional signing: @Marved6



📺 Presented by @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/AtrdeV4kJJ — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 27, 2020

Marved celebrated the reveal of his signing with viewers on Twitch where he was, obviously, very hyped about becoming the newest, official member of FaZe Clan.

As he is FaZe’s fourth signing, the North American org just has one more spot to officially fill, and it remains to be seen who the fifth and final member will end up being.

