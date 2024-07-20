Fans disappointed by “ugly” VCT EMEA Stage 2 trophy reveal

Valorant players are criticizing VCT EMEA for unveiling an “ugly” Stage 2 trophy during the opening ceremony on July 20.

The other three regions had already revealed their VCT Stage 2 trophies earlier in the playoffs. Both China and the Pacific featured slim trophies with their respective logos on top, while the Americas opted for a tornado design.

Last split, VCT EMEA opted for a simplistic trophy featuring just the region’s “X” logo. This time, they chose a stitched look, which is being heavily criticized by fans.

“Did they string this trophy together,” asked one X commenter. “This literally looks like a crap 3D model trophy…”

Similar comments also mentioned how the trophy looked like it had been 3D printed or even made of “Play-Doh” as one person put it.

Each region is responsible for creating its own trophies, giving league organizers the creative freedom to design something that players would be proud to compete for. However, according to some fans, that vision may have been lost in translation.

“If I am in any of the teams fighting for this, I don’t want to win at this point,” a fan said.

Between the last trophy, which was a solid version of the VCT EMEA logo, and this new trophy, which resembles a trophy with some extra stitching, fans are convinced that Riot Games dislikes the region. They perceive the trophies to be getting uglier each time.

“Hey, no offense, but in EMEA, do they have a competition to make the trophy even uglier than last time? I think Riot hates them; I have no other explanation,” another commenter said through translation.

Regardless of its attractiveness, the VCT EMEA Stage 2 trophy’s significance remains. Team Vitality and Fnatic are vying for the chance to add it to their collections.

For Vitality, this would be their first trophy earned in VCT EMEA, while Fnatic aims to become one of the few teams to win back-to-back stages ahead of Champions.