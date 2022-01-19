EXCEL’s paTiTek reveals where “OP” Neon will fit in the VCT meta

Neon is the latest addition to Valorant’s agent roster, but how does EXCEL’s Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski feel she’ll perform in the VCT esports universe?

As the Valorant meta continues to evolve, new Agent Neon brings a whole new set of traditional FPS mechanics to Riot’s ever-popular shooter.

Designed to epitomize all things fast and furious, the Filipino Duelist can sprint and slide her way to victory in ways previously unseen on Future Earth, making her quite the force to be reckoned with.

Twitch stars like Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek have been quick to voice their opinions on the blue-haired bombshell, but how do pro players think she’ll perform in the esports ecosystem? Enter EXCEL’s paTiTek, who has explained how he thinks teams will integrate Neon into pro play.

paTiTek on Valorant’s “OP” Neon

While Neon isn’t currently available in VCT pro play (instead teams are having to contend with French gunsmith, Chamber), from his experience grinding the ranked ladder, paTiTek believes Neon will reforge the Valorant meta.

“She’s going to change up the meta a lot,” he told Dexerto. “I want to see what teams will do with her, because when I was playing as her on Ranked; the wall, and the slide, every ability is just super strong. I feel like it’s OP.”

Going on to talk about her Relay Bolt grenade-style stuns, he stated: “You have literally four stuns in two abilities – and the stun bounces as well. And the Ultimate is a lazer that burns you in one second! On Ranked people just rush at me, go ‘bzz,’ and I’m dead in one second!

“To be honest, I don’t see this agent played much in competitive at the highest level. I don’t see people rushing with her all the time, because it’s an Agent you rush with a lot because you have the speed, the wall, and the slide. I feel like she’s going to be used in a much more efficient way with the stuns, maybe like a type of Breach thing but more aggressive.”

Concluding that “the agent is overall OP in my opinion,” he noted that “the ultimate is busted, the stuns are busted as well; the Agent is broken.”

While we won’t see the Philippines’ finest fighter during the first wave of the VCT Challengers, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not paTiTek’s projections come true. Until then, though, we’ll just need to keep getting zapped in ranked.