Ex-Gambit Valorant core officially breaks apart as Sheydos leaves M3C

Bogdan ‘Sheydos’ Naumov has announced that he is open to offers to continue his Valorant career after leaving M3C.

The 20-year-old Russian is the third player to leave M3C in recent weeks following the departures of Nikita ‘d3ffo’ Sudakov and Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin last month.

The news means that M3C now have just two members of the Gambit Esports squad that in 2021 won the VCT Stage 3 Masters and finished second at Valorant Champions.

Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games While with Gambit, Sheydos won the 2021 VCT Stage 3 Masters

On August 6, it was announced that Gambit had parted ways with their Valorant players. This came after a five-month period in which the team had to play under a neutral name, without any reference to Gambit or its sponsors, due to the sanctions placed by Riot Games on Russian organizations following the war in Ukraine.

Sheydos and nAts still played with M3C in the EMEA last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions. (Yaroslav ‘Jady’ Nikolaev replaced d3ffo in the tournament.) The team finished in second place after losing to Team Liquid in the grand final, failing to secure a spot at the year-end event in Istanbul.

“Thank you for all the good memories and moments we had in Gambit,” Sheydos wrote on Twitter. “But it’s time to move on alone. I’m sure I’ll play with my brothers again. I am ready to consider individual offers.”

According to a September 19 report from Dot Esports, the remaining M3C players are also entertaining individual offers before the partnership league in EMEA kicks off.

M3C roster: