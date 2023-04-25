Evil Geniuses make VCT league history with thrashing by LOUD

Evil Geniuses were on the receiving end of the worst loss in Valorant history in the VCT international league era as the squad lost to LOUD 13-0 in the final map, Pearl, of their super week series.

Evil Geniuses has not had the best start to the first split of the VCT Americas league. The North American team has just one win to its name and sits in ninth place in the table, with four matches left to play.

Article continues after ad

In the team’s second match of the VCT Americas super week, they went up against league leaders LOUD. The series started off promisingly for Evil Geniuses, who took the first map, Split, 13-3 off the back of some great Jett play by Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov. Evil Geniuses even kept it close on the second map, Haven, which ended with a 13-10 scoreline in LOUD’s favor.

The final map, Pearl, was where Evil Geniuses etched themselves into the VCT international league history books as LOUD ran out 13-0 winners. This was the first 13-0 blowout in the history of the VCT international leagues.

Article continues after ad

Evil Geniuses make VCT international league history, but not in a good way

No other team, across VCT Americas, VCT EMEA and VCT Pacific, had failed to post a single round in a league game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other teams had come close, though. KOI, for example, lost to Giants 13-1 on Lotus during week 2 of VCT EMEA, and Karmine Corp has been defeated 13-2 on two separate occasions. In VCT Pacific, Talon Esports have lost two maps by a 13-3 scoreline.

There have been numerous examples of 13-0 blowouts in the VCT open circuit and even at international events. At the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin in 2021, Gambit Esports famously hammered G2 Esports 13-0 on Icebox in the tournament’s semi-final stage.

Article continues after ad

Evil Geniuses will continue their VCT Americas campaign on April 30 as they take on Leviatán in Week 5.