Evil Geniuses announce departure of head of coaching staff Peter Dun

Evil Geniuses have announced that they are parting ways with their head of coaching staff, Peter Dun, after two years with the organization on October 18.

Evil Geniuses said goodbye to their head of coaching staff, Peter Dun, in an announcement on Twitter after the team was eliminated from the League of Legends World Championships. Dun joined Evil Geniuses in 2020 as the team’s head coach and he transitioned to the role of head of coaching staff at the start of 2022.

With Dun at the helm, the organization has won the League Champions Series championship for the first time in its history. He also led EG to its first Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship appearances in 2022.

Dun has not been released from his current contract with EG, which expires on November 7, but he has been allowed to explore offers from other teams.

In his own statement, Dun thanked the staff and players from his time with the organization.

Evil Geniuses also looking to revamp staff

Evil Geniuses were eliminated from Worlds 2022 just days before this announcement, going 1-5 in the Group Stage after fighting through the Play-in Stage to make the main event.

EG is not the only North American organization looking to reorganize its behind-the-scenes staff. On October 17, 100 Thieves announced that they would be parting ways with their general manager after three years.

100 Thieves were also eliminated from Worlds in the Group Stage.

Riot Games Brazil Dun has competed in three different regions over his career.

Dun has been involved in professional League of Legends esports for over seven years starting as an analyst for the Brazilian team INTZ. He then went on to coach for INTZ before moving to Splyce and then MAD Lions.

Dun would come to North America in 2020 to join EG as the organization returned to the LCS by purchasing Echo Fox’s slot in late 2019.