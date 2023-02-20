Everything we know about Valorant Agent 22: Release date, abilities, more

Valorant’s next agent is on the horizon. While Agent 22 is yet to be officially revealed by Riot, here’s everything we know about the upcoming character.

The Valorant Agent roster continues to expand at a rapid pace. While the first-person shooter launched with just 10 Agents, players now have a ton of options to choose from today.

It hasn’t been long since Harbor’s arrival in Episode 5 — which was certainly a breath of fresh air for players. However, the Indian water-wielding Agent was a bit “underwhelming” according to the pros, and now many are looking toward what’s in store next.

With that said, here’s everything we know about Valorant’s next Agent, Agent 22 including a possible release date.

Valorant Agent 22: Rumors, leaks & teasers

Not much is yet known about Valorant’s next agent. However, according to prominent leaker ‘ValorLeaks’, a new Agent which is currently in development is codenamed ‘SmokeDancer’.

While codenames aren’t usually much to go off, the name suggests that the next Agent may have the ability to counter smokes or other abilities that block a line of sight.

Furthermore, the latest State of the Agents update from Riot dev John ‘MEMEMEMEME’ Gosciki gave the community a bit of insight as to what’s in store players in 2023.

According to the developer, fans should expect a total of three new agents this year. Among those, Riot announced that we’ll at least be getting a new Initiator and Sentinel. However, they wouldn’t reveal what class the third Agent will fall into.

The State of the Agents update also gave fans a subtle teaser. As usual, the next agent’s foot was revealed. While it obviously isn’t much to go off, it looks like Agent 22 may arrive with a companion by their side.

When will the next Valorant agent be released?

The release date for Agent 22 has not been officially confirmed by Riot. However, going off the typical release schedule, Agent 22 should be released in Episode 6 Act 3 — which is expected to kick off sometime in late April.

While that may sound like a while away, it’s worth noting that the devs may release the new Agent sooner if they’re ahead with development.

However, we’ll just have to be patient and see what Riot has up their sleeves.

So that’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Agent 22 in Valorant. Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides to get ahead of the competition:

