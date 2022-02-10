Envy Valorant reportedly moves to OpTic branding ahead of VCT 2022

OpTic Gaming appears to be taking over Envy’s Valorant lineup ahead of the first VCT 2022 event as an early jersey leak has spilled out online.

OpTic Gaming’s entry into the Valorant scene appears to be imminent. Following the historic Envy merger, OpTic branding has since taken over Envy’s Halo squad, with Valorant seemingly next on the list.

While not yet official, this transition leaked early through Envy’s online shop. A brand new OpTic Valorant jersey was spotted on the site, with two familiar faces pictured in the black, green, and white colors.

Both FNS and Victor appeared on the store listing, their first time out of Envy threads since September 2020.

So… @Envy about to be @Optic in #VCT? 👀 New jerseys seem to have gone live early on their shop. pic.twitter.com/VR8Ji5Qy1i — ValorIntel (@ValorINTEL) February 10, 2022

Although the North American squad has seen a number of key staff changes in recent months, much of the core lineup has been together for over a year.

Marved and yay are the two most recent additions, with the former currently on loan from FaZe Clan. It’s expected the full squad will transfer over to OpTic without any roster changes.

Throughout 2021, Envy consistently placed among North America’s top four squads. Their most significant result came at the Stage 3 Masters Berlin LAN where they finished second after falling to Gambit Esports.

The soon-to-be OpTic lineup is one of four teams invited directly to the first VCT Challengers 2022 event. Games are set to get underway from February 11 as the region’s biggest squads look to qualify for Masters Stage 1.