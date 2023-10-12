EDG star earns best play of 2023 VCT season with ridiculous Quad kill

Riot Games released a compilation video of the best plays from the 2023 VCT season and EDward Gaming’s star player earned the top play of the year.

2023 was a banner year for Valorant esports as the three international VCT leagues and international tournaments brought some incredible competition and match highlights to the forefront. To celebrate the best plays of the season, Riot Games put together a video with the top 15 plays of the 2023 VCT season.

The clips include international competition highlights, VCT international league standout plays, and an assortment of high-octane Valorant action.

The top play from the year, according to the video, was from EDward Gaming’s first series at VCT Masters Tokyo. The Chinese squad burst onto the Valorant scene in this tournament and showcased how much better they had gotten with more exposure to top teams at these events.

The top play was a ridiculous Quad kill from EDG star Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang on the map Haven. The teenage sniper piloted Jett during the game and took down four enemy players as they tried to take over his site and plant the spike.

Best plays of the 2023 VCT season

The other plays on the list include trophy-winning clutches, multiple aces that occurred throughout the year, and the most impactful multi-kills at international tournaments. ZmjjKK has two appearances on the list and his teammate, Wang ‘nobody’ Senxu, also earned a spot in the highlight reel.

The other top plays of the year are as follows:

ZmjjKK Quad kill against T1. Demon1 Ace against DRX. something Quad kill against EDG on Pearl. Sayf VCT EMEA Ace. Fit1nho Quad kill against EDG. Alfajer VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final clutch. Saadhak VCT Americas playoffs clutch. C0M wrap-around clutch against PRX at Valorant Champions 2023. f0rsakeN Bind Ace against NRG. Seoldam Haven Ace in VCT Pacific. nobody 1 vs. 2 clutch on Split against Giants. Cryocells collateral into Quad kill. Jinggg Bind triple kill against NRG. ZmjjKK wicked clutch on Split against Giants. kiNgg Quad kill against FURIA in VCT Americas Playoffs.

Fans will have to wait for next year for more VCT highlights as Valorant esports is currently in its off-season with teams looking to build better rosters for the 2024 competition.

