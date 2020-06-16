What is Econ Rating in Valorant?

After you finish a game in Valorant, you’ll get an Econ Rating, alongside your Average Combat Score and KDA. What does this number actually mean though? Let’s break it down.

Valorant’s stat tracking is pretty good in a post-game lobby. You can see your kills, deaths, and assists ⁠– obviously ⁠– but also some neat little tidbits like first bloods, and how you won each round.

There’s one stat that is unique to Valorant itself ⁠— your Econ Rating. It’s front and center on the scoreboard when you jump out of game. What does this mysterious figure represent? And how can it be used to improve your game?

Econ Rating in Valorant

According to the Valorant client, Econ Rating is a stat that shows you how much damage you did against how many Credits you spent. It’s “calculated as damage dealt per 1,000 Creds spent.” The higher your Econ Rating, the more damage you did — and the more bang for your buck you got along the way.

Typically, if you are running through the enemy team, players might expect to get upwards of 100 Econ Rating. Middle of the pack players will linger around 55-75, while those anchoring will have an Econ Rating down below 40.

As an example, if you spend 5,000 Credits and deal 300 damage, that’ll give you an Econ Rating of 60. If you spent 3,000 Creds and did the same amount of damage, you’ll have an Econ Rating of 100. But if you spent 5,000 Credits and only dealt 50 damage, your Econ Rating will be 10.

It's worth noting that your Econ Rating isn’t affected by weaponry you buy for other players. It’ll calculate itself independently of that. If you’re worried about having the highest rating every game, you don’t need to stress by keeping your money at the cap at all times.

Sadly, there’s no way to track either stat independently of the other right now inside the client. You can’t find out your exact damage dealt, or Creds spent.

How can I use Econ Rating?

Econ Rating as a stat can seem a bit arbitrary. There’s only so much damage that can go around, and if you’re providing a ton of utility for your team, that’s a lot better than worrying about your damage relative to your Creds spent.

It also fluctuates depending on your playstyle. If you are a sniper and use the Operator a lot, you'll need to get more kills than someone who runs around with the Vandal to get the same Econ Rating.

However, if your Econ Rating is low, it could be an indicator that you are wasting Creds by buying up on rounds you should be saving.

If you are struggling with handling the Valorant economy, check out our guide. Managing your economy effectively will help you win more rounds, by giving you the better firepower more consistently against your enemies.