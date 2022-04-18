DRX surprised by ZETA DIVISION’s evolution at Valorant Masters

ZETA DIVISION continue its lower bracket run at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík by besting Korean No. 1 seed DRX, and surprising its opponents with their form in Iceland.

The last time ZETA DIVISION took on DRX at Valoran Masters, the Japanese side won a total of five rounds across two maps. But, after time in the lower bracket in the group stage and playoffs, ZETA have improved significantly in the eyes of DRX’s Yu ‘BuZz’ Byung-chul.

“They really have grown throughout this tournament and I was personally really surprised at how much they’ve grown and how well they prepared for the match,” BuZz said in a post-game press conference.

In its second tournament outing, ZETA took DRX to Icebox, a map in which the Korean side won 13-2. ZETA took the game this time around with a tight 13-11 score.

BuZz and DRX did expect ZETA to be more prepared for their playoff matchup, with counter strategies in tow, but not to the point that they would have to leave the tournament.

“We came into this match expecting a win,” BuZz said.

ZETA DIVISION react to upset win

On the other side of the matchup, ZETA DIVISION’s Yuma ‘Dep’ Hashimoto said the team came in more confident than their last series against DRX. The team not only had more confidence, but also had their Day 1 LAN jitters over with.

“In our first loss against DRX, it was our first international match and we had we were really nervous for it and we were making mistakes that we usually never make,” Dep said.

For Dep, and many of his ZETA DIVISION teammates, their run at Valorant Masters doesn’t feel real yet.

“I’m really busy with the preparation so once I have a little bit more time to slow down and relax and look at all the feedback that I get, it will for sure make it more real,” Dep said.

ZETA DIVISION will continue its lower bracket run against the winner of Paper Rex and G2 Esports on Friday.