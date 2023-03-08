Disguised Toast teases starting new Valorant team

Disguised Toast notably took home best Strategy Game streamer at the 2022 Streamer Awards.

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang might be looking to expand his esports operation as the content creator teased on Twitter that he is thinking of starting a Valorant Game Changers team.

Disguised Toast entered Valorant esports in January with a North American team led by veteran in-game leader Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan ahead of the region’s Challengers qualifiers.

The team qualified for the Challengers League through the open bracket, and they are currently joint second in Group B with a 2-1 record.

On March 7, Disguised Toast suggested that he could expand his esports operations with the signing of a women’s Valorant team. He quote tweeted a post from back when he was looking to start his first Valorant team with the caption: “Who’s the best available unsigned Game Changers Valorant player at the moment? Thinking of starting a team.”

The North American VCT Game Changers circuit is set to return in April and will feature open qualifiers.

Disguised Toast possibly expanding in VCT Game Changers

Like the previous tweet that preceded his signing of Disguised’s Challengers squad, the post has gotten a lot of engagement from the North American Valorant community.

Free agent managers, Game Changers competitors and coaches have all responded to the post to put their hats in the ring to possibly help the OfflineTV member start up a team for the VCT tournament.

The Game Changers scene in North America has gone through a shake-up following the conclusion of the Game Changers World Championship in 2022. Cloud9 White, which dominated the region in 2021 and 2022, was dropped by the esports organization, with some of the players going on to join different teams.

On March 7, FaZe Clan became the latest North American organization to announce a team for VCT Game Changers.

Disguised Toast does not have much time to recruit a squad for the women’s Valorant tournament as the open qualifier for the first tournament of the circuit begins on April 4, with the main event scheduled to kick off a week later.