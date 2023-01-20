Disguised Toast on Valorant team: “I think I’m doing this esports s**t in reverse”

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang discussed his venture in Valorant esports on The Wisemen podcast with other Valorant figures and said that he feels like he is getting into esports in reverse.

Disguised Toast has been getting a fast education on the esports space as he continues to run his Valorant team.

The Disguised Toast Valorant squad qualified for the North American Challengers League on January 12 led by former CS:GO pro and 100 Thieves IGL Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan.

Toast recently opened up about the experience and the lessons that he has learned since joining the esports world.

Disguised Toast discusses Valorant team

On The Wisemen podcast with steel, and esports industry veteran Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, Disguised Toast was asked about how he feels about running an esports team and becoming profitable. The content creator talked about securing sponsors and how he thinks he is getting into esports almost in reverse.

“I feel like I’m doing this esports sh*t in reverse, where these esports teams all start in esports but they ultimately want to sign a whole bunch of content creators and make content and sell them all to sponsors,” Disguised Toast, who is a part of the content creator group OfflineTV, said.

“I kind of went the opposite direction where I was a part of a content creation group. I think that’s stupid because I already had what these esport orgs want and now I’m picking up the things they don’t want, which is the unprofitable side of esports; which is the esports team itself.”

Slasher also chimed in on the topic, saying that esports orgs have been trying recently to diversify their portfolio by adding content creators. He said some orgs have shuttered entire team divisions just to sign content creators.

Slasher pointed out how Misfits Gaming has pivoted away slightly from esports to sign streamers across multiple games, most prominently in Minecraft. Misfits still field teams in esports like Valorant, Call of Duty and Overwatch.

Disguised Toast also talked about crypto and betting sponsorships in esports, saying that he wouldn’t accept a crypto sponsor for his Valorant team but could see himself accepting a betting sponsor for the right price.