Disguised Toast explains why he feels “safer” in Valorant thanks to Ludwig & MoistCr1TiKal

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang says that he feels safer in Valorant esports because fellow content creators Ludwig Ahgren and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr. also have invested in the space with their team, Moist Moguls.

The esports industry is going through a tough time amid a global economic slowdown caused by rising inflation and interest rate hikes, with a number of companies going under and others scaling back their operations or looking for merging opportunities. But that did not stop content creators like Disguised Toast and, more recently, Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL from jumping into Valorant esports in 2023.

Disguised Toast revealed his Valorant team, known as Disguised, on January 8. The team qualified for the North American Challengers league through the open qualifiers and made the playoff stage in the first split. Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL took a more measured approach with their organization, Moist Moguls, signing a Challengers squad, BreakThru, after the competition had already begun.

Both team owners have been candid about their investment into esports and what they are spending in hopes of making it through Challengers into Ascension and potentially into VCT Americas.

Moist Moguls being in Valorant give Disguised Toast peace

On his April 27 stream, Disguised Toast admitted that he is glad that Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL have also invested in the spaces.

“It really does make me, in a way, safer knowing Ludwig and MoistCr1TiKaL are also in the esports scene, specifically the Valorant one,” he said. “I think if I was the only one, I’d be a little more nervous and like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Like is this going to make an impact?'”

Disguised Toast also said that the people behind Moist Moguls have a good mind for content, so they know what they are doing in terms of monetization.

The OfflineTV creator has upped the ante in recent weeks, signing a high-profile Game Changers roster for the open qualifiers and landing superstar Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, one of the best Valorant players in the world.

Both Moist Moguls and Disguised are currently competing in the second split of the NA Challengers league with Disguised set to take on Shopify Rebellion on April 27.