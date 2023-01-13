Disguised Toast delighted as Valorant team qualifies for Challengers: “I don’t have to fire anyone!”

Twitch streamer and OfflineTV star Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang couldn’t hide his delight and relief when his recently-acquired Valorant team qualified for NA Challengers, the second-tier of play in Riot Games’ hit FPS.

On January 9, Toast revealed the five players that would be representing “Disguised” in the NA VCT Challengers qualifiers, including former 100 Thieves and T1 captain Josh ‘steel’ Nissan.

He revealed the team just ahead of the qualifiers, hoping that they would repay their faith in him by reaching the Challengers League, and they came out storming, much to his delight.

Facing off against Oxygen Esports in a qualification match, things were kept tight in the second map of the best-of-3, but Disguised went on to win 13-10. The relief on Toast’s face was all too obvious as the team qualified for the tier-two league.

Article continues after ad

After a few moments in which Toast almost looked and sounded like he might get emotional, he said: “Dude, steel popped off… Everyone popped off. We made it to VCT Challengers. I don’t have to fire anyone!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While clearly being a bit tongue-in-cheek, Toast did add that he’s “not cut out for conversations like that” when it comes to the possibility of firing someone.

He also gave a lot of credit to coach Kyle ‘OCEAN’ O’Brien, saying he “built this team from scratch” and now they’ve qualified for Challengers.

Be sure to check out the rest of the NA VCT Challengers 2023 teams to see the kind of competition Disguised and co. will be up against.