Disguised rounds out Valorant roster with nerve

Disguised has rounded out its Valorant roster with the announcement of former Soniqs player Michael ‘nerve’ Yerrow joining the starting lineup.

Disguised have revealed its fifth and final player ahead of the start of the North American Valorant Challengers league. The team has signed on nerve, who last played for Soniqs in the Open Qualifiers for the league. In the announcement, Disguised highlighted how nerve was trialing with Cloud9 for a time, but was rejected, and is now coming to play for the Challengers league team.

“He was trialing for Cloud9 but got rejected, which made him the perfect choice for our strategy of picking up players C9 didn’t want,” the announcement said.

Disguised announced the departure of Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook, who had been with the team since it qualified from the Open Qualifiers, on April 13.

nerve is primarily a Controller player, but has put time into other Agent classes professionally. This should be the final roster move for Disguised as the team now has a starting five and if they need it, a substitute player.

This announcement comes on the heels of Disguised adding Valorant superstar, and former Cloud9 player, Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker to the roster. The former OpTic Gaming player said after the announcement that his stint with the Challengers league team should be short, but that it would be nice to bring them to VCT Americas.

The new-look team is set to face off against Oxygen Esports in the first week of NA Challengers league competition. The team has one more split and playoff bracket to earn enough points to qualify for the Ascension tournament and a shot to join VCT Americas.

Disguised Valorant roster: