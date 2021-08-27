Dexerto’s Curveball Valorant show returns for Stage 3 Masters co-presented by DJ Esports

Dexerto’s premium Valorant show Curveball returns for the highly anticipated VCT Stage 3 Masters in Berlin, co-presented by DJ Esports.

Launched in May 2021, Curveball presents the latest news, talking points, roster moves and insights from pro players, casters, and analysts.

Like Reverse Sweep, Dexerto’s Call of Duty League show, Curveball features Valorant talent and personalities, including caster and general manager James ‘BanKs’ Banks, caster and analyst Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and coach Danny ‘fRoD’ Montaner.

With VCT Masters 3 starting in Berlin on September 10, the Curveball team will be ramping up coverage for the duration of the event. DJ Esports co-presents the show, presenting fans with opportunities to win big through the Worlds Prediction Series. See below for a limited-time, free bonus.

Curveball's Preview Show: Covering the major talking points leading into Masters 3, BanKs, MitchMan, and fRod will give their predictions in 'The Recon Bolt' segment and identify players to watch out for during 'The Showstopper' segment. The hosts will refer to DJ Esports odds throughout the show, when previewing upcoming fixtures.

Curveball's Review Show: Once Masters 3 is over and a winner has been crowned, Curveball hosts will pick out the teams that defied the odds in the 'Against the Odds' segment, referring to their pre-tournament odds from DJ esports. The hosts will also highlight their memorable moments and the biggest clutch plays in the 'Run It Back' segment, alongside highlighting the tournament's unsung heroes and most valuable players in 'The Shock Bolt' segment.

Curveball Power Rankings: And no Curveball would be complete without the expert power rankings, giving fans an indication of who is hot coming into the event, and which teams need to impress. DJ Esports' array of in-depth stats integrations will help the hosts pinpoint their rankings.

How to watch Curveball

Every episode of Curveball will be available to watch on the Dexerto Valorant YouTube channel and Dexerto.com. Highlights from each show will be available on the Dexerto Valorant Esports Twitter and YouTube!

DJ Esports co-presents Curveball

About Dexerto

