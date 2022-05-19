CS legend & Valorant coach fRoD signs as AFK Pros’ newest player agent

Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner, who played Counter-Strike professionally for many years before jumping into Valorant as a coach, has retired from the competitive side of esports and is now an agent with the esports agency AFK Pros, the company announced May 19.

AFK Pros are not new to Valorant. Outside of fRoD, the agency also represents Santeri ‘BONECOLD’ Sassi, Ondřej ‘MONSTEERR’ Petrů and recent Valorant Champions Tour Masters winner Pujan “FNS” Mehta.

The agency also represents players across multiple esports and also has content creators signed on as well.

“I am excited to start the next part of my career in esports, especially with the agency I’ve been with for the last few years,” fRoD said in a press release provided by AFK Pros.

Advertisement

“Throughout my time in esports, I’ve always looked out for players and tried to best represent the interests of players, so it was extremely important to me that AFK valued this in the same way. To be able to continue to support players in this role with AFK is a blessing.”

fRoD started competing in Counter-Strike in the early 2000s and has had stints as a player and a coach. He is probably most well remembered for his time as a player with Evil Geniuses and Complexity.

In his time competing, fRoD won the Electronic Sports World Cup in 2005 and also placed top four at DreamHack Summer 2009 and the Intel Extreme Masters Season IV World Championship.

Advertisement

The 35 year old switched to coaching in 2019 and jumped into Valorant in May 2020.

In Valorant, fRoD signed with T1 and coached a roster full of other older CS players in Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham and Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine. He then went on to coach beastcoast and Pioneers before making the transition to Esports Talent Coordinator at AFK Pros.

“It’s fantastic to have someone with such a long tenure in esports join our ranks and bring with him such an impressive amount of connections and experience.” Jamie, Lead Esport Agent at AFK Pros said.