Crazy roster moves & big upsets: Curveball VCT Stage 3 Preview

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 is fast approaching, with teams and orgs making all kinds of moves before things get going. Luckily, we’ve got BanKs, MitchMan, and fRoD to preview everything headed our way.

VCT continues on, as the world’s best Valorant teams in the world set their eyes on Stage 3 glory at VCT Masters in Berlin. With 16 spots up for grabs, the latest Valorant rostermania is well and truly underway.

Mixwell’s G2 Esports and Lowel’s Team Heretics have both overhauled their lineups, but will it be enough to challenge Boaster’s Fnatic and ScreaM’s Team Liquid for the EMEA crown?

