Crashies: “OpTic know XERXIA’s little gimmicks!” | VCT Masters Press Conference

OpTic Gaming is going strong at VCT Masters and taking the challenge they face from international Valorant competition in stride.

The Green Wall, led by Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta, has been stellar in their first appearances in Iceland and has their sights on making a deep run into the playoffs. Though they’ll face steep competition, stars like Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen and Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts aren’t worried about their chances.

As Valorant Masters continues, OpTic is looking forward to cleaning up the smaller details before facing some of the bigger teams in the tournament.

