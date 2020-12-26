Counter-Strike legend GeT_RiGhT makes the move to Valorant

Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund is making the move to Valorant, capping his historic career in competitive Counter-Strike that spanned over a decade of dominance in the classic FPS.

In a few cryptic videos to the tune of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin,’ the Swedish sensation hinted at a major shift in his career after getting benched by Dignitas back in mid-September alongside longtime CS:GO teammate Richard ‘Xizt’ Landström.

While some believed it was the end of the line for GeT_RiGhT, 30, the veteran talent kept fans and eager supporters with bated breath on December 19 as he prepared for the next stage of his career.

Seven days later, as promised, GeT_RiGhT revealed a follow up clip that featured darkened memorabilia of his storied past with the next lightpost being Riot’s FPS, Valorant.

If that wasn’t enough suspense for his fan base, his website, get-right.gg, has an active timer set to go off at 7 pm PST / 10 pm EST / 3 am BST which could explain more about his involvement in Valorant.

As it stands, the Swede still represents the Dignitas brand on his Twitch and Twitter banner, though he isn’t linked with either the CS:GO or Valorant divisions.

After a brief roster shuffle in the Fall before the start of First Strike, Dignitas completed their five-man roster for Valorant that included in-game leader (IGL) Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, Harrison ‘psalm’ Chang, Phat ‘supamen’ Le, Bryan ‘MAKKA’ Drouillard, and Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller.

If GeT_RiGhT remained with Dignitas, it’s unclear if he would replace someone in the starting lineup, backup the team as a sixth player, or trade the mouse-and-keyboard for pen & paper as a coach.

This story is developing…