Valorant

Counter-Strike legend GeT_RiGhT makes the move to Valorant

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:12

by Alan Bernal
GeT_RiGhT YouTube

GeT_RiGhT

Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund is making the move to Valorant, capping his historic career in competitive Counter-Strike that spanned over a decade of dominance in the classic FPS.

In a few cryptic videos to the tune of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin,’ the Swedish sensation hinted at a major shift in his career after getting benched by Dignitas back in mid-September alongside longtime CS:GO teammate Richard ‘Xizt’ Landström.

While some believed it was the end of the line for GeT_RiGhT, 30, the veteran talent kept fans and eager supporters with bated breath on December 19 as he prepared for the next stage of his career.

Seven days later, as promised, GeT_RiGhT revealed a follow up clip that featured darkened memorabilia of his storied past with the next lightpost being Riot’s FPS, Valorant.

If that wasn’t enough suspense for his fan base, his website, get-right.gg, has an active timer set to go off at 7 pm PST / 10 pm EST / 3 am BST which could explain more about his involvement in Valorant.

As it stands, the Swede still represents the Dignitas brand on his Twitch and Twitter banner, though he isn’t linked with either the CS:GO or Valorant divisions.

After a brief roster shuffle in the Fall before the start of First Strike, Dignitas completed their five-man roster for Valorant that included in-game leader (IGL) Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, Harrison ‘psalm’ Chang, Phat ‘supamen’ Le, Bryan ‘MAKKA’ Drouillard, and Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller.

If GeT_RiGhT remained with Dignitas, it’s unclear if he would replace someone in the starting lineup, backup the team as a sixth player, or trade the mouse-and-keyboard for pen & paper as a coach.

This story is developing…

Call of Duty

Scump’s best AK-74u class for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 26/Dec/2020 10:24 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 10:25

by Joe Craven
Scump and AK-74u on Moscow map from Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Scump

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, veteran CoD pro for OpTic Chicago, has shared his competitive AK-74u class setup as the powerful submachine gun continues to lead the way in Black Ops Cold War’s meta. 

With Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty instalment approaching a couple of months old, the meta is cementing itself as the second CDL season approaches.

As such, we are seeing which weapons we can expect pros to use and, unlike last year’s rather predictable M4A1 and MP5 dominance, there appears to be some early variety in weapons. The MP5 and AK-74u are dominating the SMG picks, while the XM4, Krig-6 and AK-47 are all popular choices among AR players.

Scump, as a historic SMG star, has been primarily running the AK-74u in OpTic Chicago’s early scrimmages. During a recent stream, the King gave us a look at the attachments he’s running for competitive play.

With Black Ops Cold War inheriting Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith system, there is an incredible amount of choice in terms of attachments. Thankfully, pros like Scump give casual players an idea of the best attachments to run.

Scump's AK-74u loadout in BOCW's GUnsmith
Treyarch
Scump’s AK-74u loadout.

Scump’s AK-74u loadout for competitive Black Ops Cold War

  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.3″ Extended
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Stock: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Handle: KGB Skeletal Stock

The Spetsnaz Compensator gives a 12% improvement in terms of vertical recoil control, but loses 8% control over horizontal recoil. However, the loss of horizontal recoil control from the muzzle is negated somewhat by the Spetsnaz Speedgrip, which also improves sprinting speed, allowing Scump to move around the map as quickly as possible. In pro matches, reaching a certain head-glitch or power position before an enemy can easily make or break a hardpoint.

The 9.3″ Extended barrel offers a 40% improvement in bullet velocity, enhancing the AK-74u’s already impressive bullet speed. Next up, the GRU Elastic Wrap essentially combines the benefits of the Dropshot Tape and the Spetsnaz Field Grip, offering flinch resistance, a reduction in ADS time and the ability to dropshot. However, reductions to shooting movement speed and and sprint to fire time are the penalties to pay.

Finally, the KGB Skeletal Stock massively boosts sprint to fire time (30%) and aim walking movement speed (40%). The only price to pay is a reduction in hipfire accuracy.

As you can see, Scump’s AK-74u massively improves many aspects of the gun. One weakness is the 30-round ammo capacity, which has been left alone in the attachments. Given the gun’s fairly fast reload time though, it’s a moderately small price to pay.

We can expect to see Scump rocking this AK-74u class in scrims for the time being, and the CDL season when it launches in 2021. That is, barring any serious nerfs from Treyarch.