Complexity Gaming finally reveal Valorant roster

Complexity Gaming have finally revealed their new Valorant roster, and it's full of upcoming stars with backgrounds in Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch.

The announcement was made on July 17, and just like you might expect, five names have been unveiled to be part of the esports org's premier team.

Complexity already have well-known rosters in the worlds of CS:GO, Call of Duty, Dota 2, Hearthstone, Rocket League and more. Now, those who represent their Valorant division have been confirmed.

The team will include Michael 'AGM' Abood, Cody 'Frisco' Day, Riley 'ohaaiii' Nguyen, Corbin 'CoM' Lee and David 'Xp3' Garrido.

