Complexity Gaming finally reveal Valorant roster

Complexity Gaming have finally revealed their new Valorant roster, and it's full of upcoming stars with backgrounds in Apex Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch.
The announcement was made on July 17, and just like you might expect, five names have been unveiled to be part of the esports org's premier team.
Complexity already have well-known rosters in the worlds of CS:GO, Call of Duty, Dota 2, Hearthstone, Rocket League and more. Now, those who represent their Valorant division have been confirmed.
The team will include Michael 'AGM' Abood, Cody 'Frisco' Day, Riley 'ohaaiii' Nguyen, Corbin 'CoM' Lee and David 'Xp3' Garrido.
Following the reveal, Sören Vendsahm, GM of Complexity Gaming, said the following: “Valorant is an exciting game that’s shaping up to have a vibrant competitive ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to officially be a part of it."
“Our Valorant team comes from diverse competitive backgrounds and has shown great chemistry and significant potential. We’re looking forward to seeing how our team grows and develops over the coming months, leveraging our dedicated support staff and vast resources available to them as a part of the Complexity Gaming family.”
Complexity has followed the lead of other esports orgs in signing mainly former CS:GO pros to their Valorant team, based on the similar gameplay styles of both games.
Our @PlayVALORANT roster:
💥 @ohaaiii
💥 @C0Mtweets
💥 @FriscoDY
💥 @XP3cs
💥 @agmFPS
#COLVal #WeAreCOL pic.twitter.com/ixufP3iW9k
— Complexity Gaming (@Complexity) July 17, 2020
Now that Complexity has a Valorant squad of its own, the only question left is when we'll finally get to see them in action. The team isn't taking part in the ongoing $50k WePlay! Valorant Invitational, but we shouldn't have to wait long to see their skills shine.
Valorant and its esports scene are still in their infancy, and while some teams and players are definitely making their mark early, it's still basically a blank slate to see who will rise to the top and become the best of the best. Whether Complexity will get there remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to watch how this squad comes together.