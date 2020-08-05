Complete Valorant map guide for Split: Callouts, strategies, more

In Valorant, where you are and how you move around the map matters just about as much as your gunplay. So to help you in your quest for Radiant, we’ll be going over the ups and downs of Split in this guide.

Split has two Reactor Sites – just like Ascent and Bind – but what makes it special are the yellow ropes that let you move up and down from one level to another. You can actually hang out on the ropes and, with a little practice, pop up like a whack-a-mole to punish unsuspecting enemies.

As always, we recommend familiarizing yourself with the Reactor Site locations and callouts on the map below, since chances are you’ll be hearing at least a few per match.

You don’t need to memorize every single callout, that would be a bit ridiculous, but getting the hang of what certain names like Tower, Rafters, Sewer, and Garage are referencing will definitely help you out in the long run.

Split can definitely lean towards favoring defenders over attackers, due to the bottlenecks you have to make your way through on offense, so let's start out by looking at what you can do to make planting the spike a little easier before we move on to defense.

How to play Attack on Split

Reactor Site A

We’ll start with A, which can be tricky to take on as an attacker because defenders have plenty of places to hide and catch you as you move in. A Lobby, A Main, Ramp, Rafters, and Screens all the way in the back are all common spots you’ll see defenders posted up in as you push.

Pushing straight into A can be a risky option since enemies can hide almost all around you. Pushing straight into A can be a risky option since enemies can hide almost all around you.

To counter this, Brimstone’s smokes can work, but another option is to use Viper’s Toxic Screen (which can now punch through walls) to dissect the point and reduce the enemy's line of sight.

When it comes to planting the Spike on A, you usually can’t go wrong by putting it on the side of the large map/box in the middle of A-Site (opposite Tower) — denying opponents that might rotate on high from having an easy shot. This also allows you to keep an eye on enemies coming from A-Screens in the back, as they'll have to come to where the Spike is, and where you're posted up.

Reactor Site B

Next let's look at the B-Site, which can be very tough as there's only one main way to reach the point — through the bottleneck created by Garage. There are just so many angles that Defenders can take on B to cover the hall leading to the site, it is near impossible to cover them all when trying to crack your way onto B-Site.

If you're going to rush B, putting some kind of smoke up in B Towers to cut off the enemy line of sight is a solid plan. Brimstone is the best option for this, since he has the most accurate smoke placement of any Agent. But again, Viper, Omen or Jett could also work here, if you find yourself under the cosh.

When it comes to planting on B, it all depends on which side of the point you can/want to defend. The box in the middle of the point is your pivot, and if you control the low ground, you'll want to put it in the corner on the opposite side of the high ground, so it's cut off from the view of B-Tower and Rafters.

Either side of the box, depending on your situation, can be a decent Spike plant spot on B. Either side of the box, depending on your situation, can be a decent Spike plant spot on B.

Conversely, if you control Towers and Rafters and want to defend from the high ground, putting the Spike on the other side will give you a clear view of any diffuse attempts.

Mid Route

Mid on Split doesn't have a direct point like Haven, but any team that controls the middle of the map early on has a much better chance of walking away with a round win. For Attackers, this means getting the Defense to move around and leave cover — which makes good ol' Breach and his wallbangs perfectly suited for disrupting and pushing Mid.

Mid provides plenty of hiding spaces for defenders, while attackers will have to risk open space to push. Mid provides plenty of hiding spaces for defenders, while attackers will have to risk open space to push.

How to play Defense on Split

Reactor Site A

On A, you can either rush up as Defenders and occupy A-Main to intercept Attackers, or if you want to play it safe, you can hang back around A-Screens to peek out and hit them when they head onto the site and start to feel confident.

If you're feeling cheeky, you can hide behind the large blue sign in the middle of A-Site to surprise over-eager Spike carriers. But if they have a backup with them, the chances of you making it out alive are slim to none.

Holding down Screens gives Defenders easy access to the point and to Tower/Rafters if needed for a rotation. Holding down Screens gives Defenders easy access to the point and to Tower/Rafters if needed for a rotation.

As always, Cypher is a great choice on Defense, because he can basically keep tabs on the enemies as they move into the point... so you'll know exactly when to strike. Brimstone can also do a decent job at holding things down with his smokes.

Reactor Site B

On B-Site, you really only need one Defender completely committed to the site, with others providing support from Mid. As the lone Defender, you can really set up anywhere you please, as long as you don't play your hand and show yourself too early. There are simply too many angles and areas of cover for the Attackers to effectively neutralize them all.

Attackers have to push through Garage to B, which means there are a ton of places for Defenders to post up. Attackers have to push through Garage to B, which means there are a ton of places for Defenders to post up.

Good Agents to put on Split's B-Site are of course Cypher; his Cypher Cam and Trapwire can will notify your teammates of an enemy push. But a Viper who knows what they're doing can also do a fine job of keeping things clear, especially when you combine her Poison Cloud and Snake Bite abilities to slow down a push.

Mid Route

Mid might be the most important area to hold for either side of the Spike. If attackers are able to take control, they can effectively rotate to, and control either side of the map. If you're tasked with holding Mid, the most important thing to remember is to just be patient and wait for the Attackers to peek, because they have to move up, while you can just hang out.

Mid-Vent and Mid-Mail are both good spots to hang out and wait for the offense to make their move. Jett, Omen and Brimstone can do a good job of slowing attackers down with their smokes, but on Defense, anything and everything you can do to hinder the offense is probably worth it — Sage's Barrier Orb and Slow Orbs are perfect for delaying enemy pressure.

If you haven't spent a lot of time in Valorant, or similar games before, this can seem like a full semester of information to take in. But don't worry, because as you play the map you'll start to pick up on everything we've mentioned here from your teammates.

Communicating with your team is one of the most important things you can do in Valorant. So even if you don't have every callout on the map memorized, working together and talking as a team can help make playing both Attack and Defense a bit simpler when Split comes up in the rotation.