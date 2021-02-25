Comeback kings: How T1’s dropped duo carried Envy to VCT Glory - Dexerto

Valorant Challengers 2 North America was a whirlwind of an event, seeing some incredible performances that left fans in a blitz, with Envy claiming the ultimate glory.

After being dropped from T1’s original five, Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts & Victor ‘food’ Wong had a point to prove. Following a poor display at Challengers 1, Envy had a chip on their shoulder heading into the second event.

T1’s outcasts were in inspired form, putting up some incredible performances to storm their way to Challengers 2 victory — and booking their ticket to VCT Stage 1’s Masters event.

However, just how did the pair carry the boys in blue to a shock victory — not once, but twice — over their kryptonite Sentinels? With their newfound form, there’s no doubt T1 will be feeling pretty salty about letting two of NA’s best go.

Earning their ultimate redemption, both food and crashies also demoted XSET down to the Lower Bracket with fantastic prowess, something that was noticeably absent in their prior encounter.

Looking at how Challengers 2 turned out, Masters is shaping up to be the dynamic duo’s headline event.

