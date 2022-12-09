Cloud9 Valorant head coach rejects ‘super team’ moniker

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Cloud9’s Valorant head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore says that his team isn’t as deserving of a ‘super team’ title as some other rosters from around the world.

Fans and media outlets have heralded Cloud9 as the next super team in Valorant after the organization picked up both Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro in the offseason. The team will have a chance to prove that title at Red Bull Home Ground where they will debut the new lineup against international competition in a LAN setting.

But according to mCe, people may have jumped the gun on proclaiming his squad a super team. Speaking to Dexerto in an interview at Red Bull Home Ground media day, he said: “We have some of the better players in North America and staff, but it’s like, are we a super team?

“I don’t think so, because I don’t think we have the best people in the individual roles.”

Is Cloud9 a Valorant super team?

The coach highlighted how his current lineup doesn’t really have a player that can operate Sova at a high level and has multiple players that have can play Raze well.

“Our role issues are very evident, we’re gonna have to deal with that and I think if people can adjust we’ll be very good. But I think the super team label is a bit overused,” the Cloud9 coach said.

mCe also pointed towards Fnatic and Team Liquid as rosters that are real super teams, with top players in every role that fans should recognize as threats on the world stage. Fnatic picked up Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson in the offseason and both players are considered as two of the best flex and initiator players in the world respectively.

Team Liquid also had blockbuster signings, bringing in former Gambit Esports stars Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov and Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin along with one of the best snipers in Valorant, Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel.

Cloud9 will face off against international competition and test their fan-given title at Red Bull Home Ground starting on Dec. 9.