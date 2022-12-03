Cloud9 to debut new powerhouse Valorant roster at Red Bull Home Ground

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Cloud9 will join the likes of 100 Thieves at the Red Bull Home Ground, as the competitive Esports organization will be one of many teams battling it out in Valorant in Red Bull’s latest tournament.

The Red Bull Home Grounds returns for a third time, from December 9 until December 11. Featuring some of the fiercest competitors in the world, the fresh iteration of the event sees teams from North America and Europe duke it out for the top spot.

FOKUS Clan, FUT Esports, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, and 100 Thieves will be part of the competition, with Cloud9’s appearance acting as the newest addition to the tournament.

Fans of Cloud9 are already thrilled to see them appear as the long-running Esports organization has teased their roster debut.

Cloud 9 join 100 Thieves and Team Liquid at Red Bull Home Ground tournament

Cloud9, which has been operating since 2013, delighted legions of fans on Twitter with their inclusion in this year’s Red Bull-held tournament.

Posting via the Cloud9 Valorant account, the organization teased: “Excited for our roster debut? Catch us at the @redbullgaming Home Ground.”

Speculation regarding Cloud9’s arrival has been rife as fan discussion has picked up traction. Cloud9 isn’t the only team debuting a new roster at the event either, as 100 Thieves will also reveal their revamped line-up.

To celebrate the news, fellow competitors KRU Esports offered their platitudes to Cloud9: “See you there guys.”

Previous winners of the tournament include Team Liquid and G2 Esports. For 2022, the event will be the first to feature a North American team amid the line-up, as everyone battles from the top spot.

The Valoranted-focused event will be held in Manchester, England at the Victoria Warehouse, beginning at 1PM GMT/ 5AM PT / 8AM EST.

For those unable to attend in person, we’ve put together everything you need to know when it comes to watching it at home.