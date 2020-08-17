Cloud9 complete Valorant roster by adding vice as fifth member

Cloud9 has completed their Valorant roster with the addition of Daniel ‘vice’ Kim as their fifth member, officially cementing him as a member of the team after impressive trial outings.

The latest signing will sound familiar to C9-faithfuls since vice was briefly a part of the org’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team before making the transition to Riot Games’ flourishing new esport.

Advertisement

“Switching to Valorant mainly because after four years of competing in professional CSGO, I grew a little stale with CSGO and I wanted to start a new chapter,” he said in the announcement.

The newest member of the team will be on Cypher, an Agent that excels in information gathering and sniffing out the other team's plan before a proper execution gets underway.

Advertisement

Vice will play a more supportive role on the team, opening up the map for high-fragging players like Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver.

“I fulfill a support role,” he explained. “I try to help facilitate strategies and the set-up on defense. Basically fill in all the gaps we need to fill to win a round.”

Prior to the signing, vice was seen a lot on Sage when he was a stand-in with 'Prospects' early in the Ignition Series. But with C9 he’s been on Cypher for the most part, with Omen and Breach coming online in rare instances.

Advertisement

Read more: Valorant players call for fix to footstep audio giving unfair advantage

While the team hasn’t been able to claim the top spot in recent outings, this baseline roster has been a major talking point so far in competitive play.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2mZSyCUQow

Cloud9’s latest appearance with vice was in the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series. They managed to top their group with a perfect 3-0, but were knocked down to the lower bracket in the first round.

However, C9 came roaring back to life with an impressive run through the elimination rounds only to be stopped short of the Grand Finals after going down to Team SoloMid 13-6.

Advertisement

There’s a lot of talent on this team, not only on the point of attack but with the role players like vice.

Check out Dexerto’s full Valorant rostermania hub to see how Cloud9’s completed team stacks up against the rest of the pro teams in the field.

Cloud9 Valorant roster: