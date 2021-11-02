Cloud9 Blue Can Win VCT Champions! n0thing Reacts

After coming out on top against Rise in the NA Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers, all eyes are on Cloud 9 Blue heading into VCT Champions, but how will they perform?

Valorant Champions is just around the corner, and with so many talented teams ready to face off against each other, a lot of the community are wondering how Cloud9 Blue is going to shape up.

Well, Jordan ‘n0thing’ Gilbert has provided a hot take ahead of the tournament, predicting that Cloud9 will do some serious damage to the other teams and potentially even take home the crown.

