Can This Baby-Faced Phenom Defy The Odds At Masters?!

After taking EMEA by storm, Gambit is set to make their international debut at VCT Masters, but do they have what it takes to contest with the best Valorant teams in the world?

After just missing out on a spot at Masters Reykjavik, Gambit is determined to dominate the competition in Berlin and prove they deserve a spot at the top.

With Bogdan ‘NAts’ Naumov on top form and considered to be one of the best Cypher players in the world, can he and the rest of Gambit’s talented roster rally together and make an impact on the international stage?

