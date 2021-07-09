Can NBK go from CSGO legend to Valorant savior?

Nathan ‘NBK’ Schmitt was one of the biggest names in the competitive CSGO scene for many years, but with his switch to Valorant, will he be able to find the same level of success in a new title?

NBK has seen and done just about everything in CSGO. From competing at the biggest events to winning huge trophies with teams like G2, Envy, and Vitality, there are few players more accomplished. However, he’s left the CSGO legacy behind to pursue Valorant instead.

Will the French legend be able to transfer his skills over from one tactical shooter to another?

