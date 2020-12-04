Can Anyone Stop Sentinels & G2 Esports @ VALORANT First Strike Global Finals? - Dexerto

Sentinels and G2 Esports have established themselves as two of the best Valorant teams in North America and Europe respectively, so will anyone be able to dethrone them during the First Strike Finals? Let’s just say we wouldn’t be putting our money against either.

On the NA side of things, Sentinels have risen above the pack to dominate First Strike. Following a 2-0 drubbing of FaZe in the Qualifiers, the team is looking like a favorite to go all the way.

Across the pond, the story is very similar, with G2 looking like the write-in favorite across the board. Despite what Yacine said in the video, it seems G2’s “sinking ship” had more than enough buoyancy left to take down Orgless, beating them 2-0 in the Qualifying round.

At the time of writing, G2 is set to take on Team Heretics in the First Strike EU Semifinals, and Sentinels will face whoever comes out on top of 100 Thieves and T1.

Further down the line, for EU at least, if G2 does make it to the finals, they’ll face the winner of FunPlus Phoenix and SUMN FC, the latter of whom has quickly risen through the rankings, posting an obscene 89 percent win rate. No matter how either bracket turns out, it should be a good show either way.