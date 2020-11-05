 Crazy Valorant bug lets Sova ride his drone after Patch 1.11 - Dexerto
Valorant

Crazy Valorant bug lets Sova ride his drone after Patch 1.11

Published: 5/Nov/2020 12:07

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Sova character artwork
As Valorant patch 1.11 takes over Future Earth, players are reporting countless numbers of bugs. One of these allows Sova to jump on his drone and zoom around the map. 

Sova is one of Valorant’s most infamous characters. The Swedish archer has the power to make or break the game in the right hands, as shown when former CS:GO pro shroud dominated every map he played on the sharpshooter.

One of his most complex abilities is his Owl Drone, which whilst allowing you to rain terror from the skies also lets you shoot Marking Darts that stick to enemies and make them visible at all times.

The power of this drone, however, has been accidentally increased by a new bug found in the newest update that is taking reddit by storm.

Sova is already terrifying enough without this new bug…

You better believe you can fly

Reddit user Gaurav-07 took to Valorant’s official subreddit to complain about the bug, as well as posting a YouTube video. His comment received a wave of other players noting that they were experiencing similar problems.

In his post, Gaurav-07 notes that the bug “glitches and interferes with Sova’s character model”, proceeding to wish Riot “good luck in squashing that bug”.

In Gaurav-07’s video, Sova can be seen jumping on top of his Owl Drone and flying around the map causing sheer chaos.

While several other players uploaded fun videos of them doing the same thing, many have acknowledged that this bug is actually game-breaking. It provides Sova players with easy lines of sight, mitigating any tactical advantages that other agents and different maps have.

In turn, it makes the game harder to play for the enemy team as well as a lot less fun. So yes, the bug is great for montages like Gaurav-07’s, but Riot will need to implement a fix pretty soon if they don’t want a wave of complaints and upset customers.

Additionally, as 1.11 has been announced as a playable patch for the upcoming First Strike tournament, something needs to be done about this – quickly.

Fortnite

Mysterious Fortnite Lazing Device weapon leaked

Published: 5/Nov/2020 11:56

by David Purcell
Fortnite sniper weapon
Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games appear to be readying a new mysterious weapon in the Fortnite world, as a new Lazing Device has been leaked by data miners. 

The popular third-person shooter has previously led the way in the battle royale space for new updates, though there’s not been much in the way of meta changing twists and turns for some time.

However, that might be all about to change.

Fortnite’s teasers and constant map changes have been hinting at the Galactus event kicking off soon. Now, it looks like yet another device is going to mix things up again – which players may be wary about, after seeing the impact of the Doomsday Device.

fortnite weapons
Epic Games
Fortnite’s weapon pool looks set for a shakeup.

New Fortnite Lazing Device leaked

This time, though, it looks like this device will be an ordinary weapon.

On November 4, dataminer Mang0e revealed their latest discovery – the Lazing Device. While there is very little in the way of clues or evidence relating to what this weapon can do, they suspect it may have something to do with the Galactus event.

“It uses base bolt sniper states, same as the cosmos ones. The name “Lazing” could also be connected to this,” the leaker posted.

In a follow-up post, the user reiterated that they can’t actually confirm whether or not this is connected to the game’s next big event, but has a “gut feeling” that it might be.

Whether or not it turns out that way remains to be seen, so we shall wait. Another thing members of the community will be waiting for, and even its leakers, will be a first look at the weapon as well.

Chances are, we won’t be firing sniper bullets from a huge pink square any time soon.