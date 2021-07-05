Biggest winners from Valorant Rostermania

After the Stage 2 Masters, Valorant teams went back to the drawing board before the start of the next leg of the VCT circuit – with G2 Esports exploding their once-great roster.

G2 added four new players into their starting lineup, moving on from huge names like Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski, Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks, and Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt.

Spanish standout Óscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho is the lone man remaining. But with the new pieces they picked up, there’s a lot of potential for G2’s new look in Valorant.

They’ve already qualified for the VCT EU Stage 3 Challengers 1 main event, and it will be interesting to see how far they can go.

