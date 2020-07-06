Best Valorant tricks and map spots for every Agent

Valorant’s highly competitive nature means that you always need to stay one step ahead of your opposite number, and these handy tricks will help you do just that.

With Valorant’s Competitive mode in full swing, players will be doing anything in their power to get one-up on the competition.

With Riot taking care of all the funny business (such as low tick-rate servers and poor netcode), Valorant wins are often earned by the finest of margins.

Whether you’re looking to hit the ground running with your placement matches or are looking to get one step closer to that coveted Radiant rank, these handy tips and tricks will most definitely help you on your way.

Agent tips & tricks

As with most character-based shooters, you’ll have a specific Agent that you ‘main’ or go to the vast majority of the time. As a result, it’s always handy to know every little detail of how you can get the most out of your character.

Whether you’re running Sova and need to master your arrow lineups or are looking for some nifty Spycam spots as a Cypher, Blitz.gg’s extensive video library has got you covered — with over 750 tricks, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

Take a look at this cross-map Breach Aftershock on Ascent, for example, which is perfect for supporting your teammates defending an oncoming push on the B Reactor site!

Headshot angles

If you’re keen on out-smarting your opposite number and having that split-second advantage, then learning your headshot angles is vital.

Given that the most damage is obtained by hitting your opponent between the eyes, having a knack for where they’re going to peek and lining up accordingly can be hugely beneficial. There’s a plethora of spots in Blitz.gg’s headshot gallery, each of which are supplemented with map overviews of each line up.

So if you’re looking to take your game to the next level, these resources can help you get the most out of each Agent and master those all-important headshot angles.