Best Valorant crosshairs the pros are using: Hiko, Sinatraa, more

Nintendo are set to finally give fans what they want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series, with a new Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake in the works for release on the Nintendo Switch – a new leak has revealed.

The Sinnoh region was one of the most popular in history, without question. Dating back to even long before Sword and Shield were released, the community have been crossing their fingers for a remastered version.

On January 14, their wish might finally have become a reality, as a huge leak claims Game Freak are working on it already.

As originally reported by Centro Pokemon, which regularly posts leaked information, we could soon be returning to the birthplace of Gen 4 in a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for release on the Nintendo Switch, in order to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. While all rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, here’s what we know so far.

We can now confirm that Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl are coming this year to Nintendo Switch. https://t.co/QB66iVt75t — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 14, 2021

Centro Pokemon leaks Diamond & Pearl remake

Details about the remake itself are scarce as of the time of this writing. The only details we do have to go off of, is that it’ll be a “different” style of remake compared to 2018’s Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee and that it will keep the “classic” Pokemon style.

Beyond that and the fact that it’s going to be released on the Nintendo Switch (which would make it the third mainline game released on the system), there’s not much else to go off of here.

The only other piece of information available is that of the reveal timing. According to the original leak, the game is set to be revealed by Nintendo sometime in February 2021, although they didn’t give an exact date, nor did they mention if it’ll be coming in it’s own announcement, or a bigger Direct-style event.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl domain found

In addition to the actual leak itself, a domain titled diamondpearl.pokemon.com has been enabled, according to Centro Pokemon, lending credence to the fact that the game will be revealed soon.

The domain has later been disabled just a few days after being enabled by GameFreak. This could be due to it being discovered before the rumored February announcement.

The domain has now been disabled. Someone messed up by putting it up so early 👀https://t.co/l8kII83IUo — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 15, 2021

If there are any updates for the status of this domain we will update you here and also on our Twitter account.

Pokemon 2021: Remake release date

Unfortunately, just like the details about the game itself, we don’t know when the Diamond and Pearl remake will be released. The leak claims that it’ll hit store shelves sometime in 2021, but beyond that, there’s nothing else to go off of, meaning there’s a huge window.

Given the fact that both Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, as well as Sword and Shield, launched around the same time in November 2018 and 2019 respectively, it wouldn’t be shocking if this game was released during that month as well. That being said, that’s purely speculation.

Of course, given the fact that this is just a leak, it shouldn’t be too much longer before we get even more details about the game. Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out all the latest about the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake.

Pokemon Snap also coming in 2021

Looking away from a rumored Pokemon Diamond and Pearl return, there’s also been official news released about Pokemon Snap 2.

Coming in April, the title will be on Nintendo Switch and focuses on taking photos of the creatures in the wild. This is one of the most highly anticipated relaunches in recent memory, and it looks like Diamond and Pearl may join it – to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series. For more Pokemon Snap 2 details, here’s everything you need to know.