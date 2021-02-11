 5 Best Apex Legends players who have switched to Valorant - Dexerto
5 Best Apex Legends players who have switched to Valorant

Published: 11/Feb/2021 8:00 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:13

by Andrew Amos
Apex Legends has born some great FPS legends. However, some of the biggest names in Respawn’s battle royale have moved over to Valorant. Not sure if your favorite has made the jump? We’ve got a list of the best Apex Legends pros to start playing Valorant.

Apex Legends and Valorant seemingly don’t have too much in common. One is a battle royale, the other is a tactical FPS. Squads of three vs teams of five. However, when you get down into it, the skills between the two games translate very nicely.

Good aim, after all, is a genetic blessing for some. The high-pressure situations of battle royales can also help you withstand the intense moments of tactical FPSes like Valorant. The shared skillset has made the jump for Apex Legends pros a breeze.

If you’re wondering where your favorite Apex Legends player went, they might have made the swap to Valorant. Here’s the five top Apex pros who have.

Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin ⁠— Sentinels

Zombs playing Apex Legends for Sentinels
Sentinels
Zombs has made a name for himself on Sentinels, both in Valorant and Apex Legends.

Zombs is the big name when it comes to Apex Legends players now in Valorant. The former Sentinels star in Apex Legends slid in perfectly to the organization’s mixed-game Valorant squad.

Now, zombs’ Valorant career has arguably trumped his time in Apex Legends. His Omen is one of the best in North America, and Sentinels’ results reflect that ⁠— currently on top of VCT NA 2021, two Ignition Series titles under their belt, and a 3-4th finish at First Strike.

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows

Twitter: Apex Legends
Dizzy is arguably the best Apex player of all time. Now, he’s a Valorant streamer.

He was once the King of Kings Canyon. Now, he’s conquering Future Earth. Dizzy retired from competitive Apex Legends at the tail end of 2019, and he’s been grinding Valorant ever since.

While he hasn’t landed on a team yet ⁠— and took a six-month hiatus in 2020 ⁠— he’s back in 2021 and showing why he was one of the best to ever touch Apex Legends. His aim is clean, and it’s translated well into Valorant. He’d slot into any top NA team nicely, but for now, he’s content with just streaming when it suits him.

Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith

Albralelie playing for TSM in Apex Legends
Turtle Entertainment
Albralelie is splitting time between Valorant and Apex Legends on stream.

Albralelie is in the same boat as Dizzy. The TSM Apex Legends star is on the Valorant grind ⁠— at least as a content creator, but would definitely have the skills to go pro if he wanted.

While he hasn’t given up Apex Legends entirely, flexing between that and Valorant primarily on his stream, he’s proven to be no pushover on the Reyna or any of the other duelists. He’s not quite ready to give up Apex entirely yet though.

Kurtis ‘Kurt’ Gallo ⁠— Time In

Kurt playing Apex Legends for T1
YouTube: Intel
Kurt is grinding out Valorant alongside Ninja on Time In.

Kurt might not have been the biggest name in Apex Legends, but he’s playing with the big names in Valorant. He’s slotted in nicely onto Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ Time In squad, and is slowly making a name for himself in Tier 2 NA Valorant.

His Jett is stunning, and while some of his former T1 Apex Legends teammates failed to make the swap, Kurt is standing the test of time for now.

Danila ‘Sunset’ Soloviov ⁠— Gambit Esports

Sunset didn’t find much success as an Apex Legends pro for Gambit Esports, but he’s taking CIS by storm in Valorant. His Gambit Esports came 3-4th in First Strike, and his Omen is nothing to scoff at.

He’s looking at moving into wider Europe, reportedly signing with Excel Esports alongside former G2 Esports star David ‘DavidP’ Prins. If he does, Sunset has the chance to potentially make a household name for himself in Valorant, instead of just being a CIS wonderkid.

How to use the Mastiff in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:56 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 16:57

by Connor Bennett
Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 5

The Mastiff is capable of downing enemies in just a few shots, so we’ve got a few tips that could help you cement your Victory on the battlefield.

There are plenty of different weapons that you can use in Apex Legends, but only a few will pretty much guarantee you victory. One of these is the Mastiff.

This powerful shotgun has always been a viable option for those looking to melt their enemies in close-quarter firefights. While the EVA-8 has received a decent buff, the Mastiff is still the game’s best option for those that enjoy the shotgun playstyle.

Apex Legends Mastiff damage stats

Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is extremely deadly in close-quarter fights.

Shotguns are obviously powerful weapons and the Mastiff ranks just behind the Peacekeeper when it comes to dealing damage. Though, you are more likely to find a Mastiff. 

At close range, while ADS-ing, the Mastiff will rip through players in the early game – whether they use armor or not. Things do become a little bit difficult when enemies have better armor. The full damage breakdown for the Mastiff can be found below.

Damage
Head16 (1.25x) per pellet
128 (16×8) total
Body13 per pellet
104 (13×8) total
Body DPS13-104

Mastiff Shotgun Bolt attachments

The Mastiff may lack the speedy fire rate of the EVA-8, but it makes up for that with its high accuracy. Whenever you ADS, the Mastiff’s bullet spread drastically decreases, which enables you to opt for a more precise approach.

However, this deadly shotgun does have an incredibly slow RPM (60), so you’ll want to utilize the Epic (purple) Shotgun Bolt. While the speed increase may seem low, it greatly enhances the Mastiff’s overall DPS, making it a must for any player looking to snag more kills.

Below you can see the fire rate increase offered from each Shotgun Bolt. 

  • Common: +10%
  • Rare: +15%
  • Epic: +20%

Mastiff optic attachments

Mastiff
Respawn Entertainment
The Mastiff is a lot more effective when aimed down sights.
  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Always aim down the sights and for the head

Now, when you have a shotgun in any FPS game, the temptation is to go wild and just fire from the hip while at close range. However, the Mastiff is a little different thanks to its spray pattern. 

Whether you want to use something like the 1x Holo or get lucky and find a 1x Digital Threat, aiming down the sights of the Mastiff is a better choice than just firing from the hip. When aiming down the sights, your shots will reduce in spray, increase in accuracy, and deal more damage as a result – especially to the body. 

This might be difficult to do – fighting at close range in Apex does get quite hectic after all, but you’re going to have more success by using the sights than not using them. 

Respawn/EA
The Mastiff has become a must-use weapon in Apex Legends season five.

Find a trusty sidekick

Now, while the Mastiff is powerful, it won’t get the job done all by itself. You will need to pick up a weapon that can hold its own against enemies as well. 

It would be able to rustle up a combination of the Mastiff and something like the R99 or R301, but if you don’t find them, a weapon like the Hemlok will suffice. These rifles can soften up an enemy and allow you to first them off with the shotgun sidekick.

Of course, some players will swear off weapons that they’ve no interest in using – and shotguns have fallen foul of this in the past because they can be a bit unpredictable.

However, it is definitely worth giving the Mastiff another look if you haven’t already as it is a weapon that you can get comfortable with pretty quickly, especially if you’re an up-close and personal type player.

So there you have it, five tips to help you master the Mastiff. If you found this guide helpful, then be sure to follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news. 