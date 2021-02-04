 Autimatic leaves CSGO and rejoins Skadoodle on T1 Valorant - Dexerto
Valorant

Autimatic leaves CSGO and rejoins Skadoodle on T1 Valorant

Published: 4/Feb/2021 23:06

by Alan Bernal
autimatic t1 valorant
T1

Skadoodle T1

North American CSGO star Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta has left CSGO and will rejoin his former Cloud9 teammate Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham, this time on T1’s Valorant roster.

  • Autimatic joins Ska, DaZeD, AZK, swag, and Spyder on T1
  • A CSGO team w/ autimatic, flusha and suNny reportedly fell through
  • Autimatic last played CSGO for Gen.G

Autimatic joins T1 Valorant

T1 revealed autimatic as their latest signee to the Valorant roster though it’s still unknown who the 24-year-old player will be replacing on the team.

At the time of signing, T1 still have Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo, Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce, and Skadoodle listed on their roster. In the org’s announcement video, fans noticed that neither AZK or brax were featured throughout.

Autimatic and Skadoodle were both on the 2018 Cloud9 CSGO team that captured North America’s first and only Major.

Autimatic leaves CSGO

Valve’s tier one esport lost another big North American name as autimatic will now represent T1 in Valorant.

As one of the last premier NA talents not on Team Liquid or Evil Geniuses, autimatic’s decision to retire comes on the heels of rumors that he was prepared to create a team alongside Miikka ‘⁠suNny’ Kemppi and Robin ‘flusha⁠’ Rönnquist.

His last trophy was at the DeamHack Open Anaheim 2020 with Gen.G where they won $50,000 for overcoming FURIA. He was HLTV’s 17th best player in 2018.

What’s next for T1?

T1 fell short of qualification at the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 1. They placed 9th-16th after losing to AndBox 1-2.

The org will have another chance to qualify at Challengers 2 on February 10.

T1 Valorant Roster

Player 
Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce
Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière
Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham
Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine
Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo
Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta
CS:GO

CSGO February 3 patch notes: Shorthanded Income, timeout changes

Published: 4/Feb/2021 5:29

by Andrew Amos
CS:GO terrorist outside B tunnels on Dust 2
Valve

Valve are changing up how CS:GO’s Shorthanded Loser Income and timeouts work in the February 3 patch. The changes come to help improve the competitive experience for teams who are down a man.

CS:GO has been in a bit of a rut since Valve made the drastic call to remove bots from Competitive. The controversial decision has been met by tons of resistance, despite Valve extending an olive branch of changes.

Extra timeouts and the Shorthanded Loser Income system have somewhat bridged the gap, but not by enough. Valve is now altering the two systems to try and help teams who are a man down remain competitive without being able to jump between bots.

Shorthanded Loser Income handed out more frequently

Shorthanded Loser Income is one addition Valve has made to CS:GO to help rebalance Competitive queues after removing bots. If someone disconnects, after three rounds, you’ll get bonus money to spend.

While it used to only work on losses, the recent update is now giving it out every round, regardless of win or loss. This means that teams who are down 4v5 aren’t punished for winning after the three-round buffer, which is still in place.

CS:GO Tactical Timeout menu
Valve
Timeouts are now longer in CS:GO, but teams have less of them.

Tactical timeouts changed after tech pauses addition

The addition of Technical Timeouts in the January 27 patch has made CS:GO games run a little slower than normal. Given they activate automatically when someone disconnects, it’s an unavoidable consequence.

However, Valve is changing how Tactical Timeouts work within CS:GO to accommodate tech pauses. Tactical Timeouts will be changed from four 30-second timeouts to two one-minute timeouts. The changes are being tested in the Broken Fang Premier queue.

While it’s the same length of time overall, having less pauses makes the game flow a bit better. Instead of the potential of stopping six times over the course of a game, that has been cut to four.

You can find the full CS:GO February 3 patch notes below.

CSGO February 3 patch notes

Gameplay

  • Short-handed income is now given after every round regardless of a win or loss.
  • Broken Fang Premier team timeouts have changed from 4x half-minute timeouts to 2x one minute timeouts.