Autimatic leaves CSGO and rejoins Skadoodle on T1 Valorant - Dexerto

North American CSGO star Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta has left CSGO and will rejoin his former Cloud9 teammate Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham, this time on T1’s Valorant roster.

Autimatic joins Ska, DaZeD, AZK, swag, and Spyder on T1

A CSGO team w/ autimatic, flusha and suNny reportedly fell through

Autimatic last played CSGO for Gen.G

Autimatic joins T1 Valorant

T1 revealed autimatic as their latest signee to the Valorant roster though it’s still unknown who the 24-year-old player will be replacing on the team.

At the time of signing, T1 still have Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo, Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce, and Skadoodle listed on their roster. In the org’s announcement video, fans noticed that neither AZK or brax were featured throughout.

Read more: Fnatic pick up SUMN FC Valorant roster

Autimatic and Skadoodle were both on the 2018 Cloud9 CSGO team that captured North America’s first and only Major.

Autimatic leaves CSGO

Valve’s tier one esport lost another big North American name as autimatic will now represent T1 in Valorant.

As one of the last premier NA talents not on Team Liquid or Evil Geniuses, autimatic’s decision to retire comes on the heels of rumors that he was prepared to create a team alongside Miikka ‘⁠suNny’ Kemppi and Robin ‘flusha⁠’ Rönnquist.

Excited to work with everyone on the team! I appreciate everyone who supported me throughout my time in CS and I hope you’ll continue to support me in this new chapter! https://t.co/j8m8B86IGF — Timothy Ta (@autimaticTV) February 4, 2021

His last trophy was at the DeamHack Open Anaheim 2020 with Gen.G where they won $50,000 for overcoming FURIA. He was HLTV’s 17th best player in 2018.

What’s next for T1?

T1 fell short of qualification at the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 1. They placed 9th-16th after losing to AndBox 1-2.

The org will have another chance to qualify at Challengers 2 on February 10.

T1 Valorant Roster