Asian teams ZETA & DRX top viewership stats of VCT Masters group stage

DRX and ZETA DIVISION had the highest average viewership during the group stage of VCT Stage 1 Masters, showcasing the popularity of Valorant in Asia.

DRX of South Korea and ZETA DIVISION of Japan, the two teams that made it through Group A in Iceland, topped the event’s viewership stats for the group stage, averaging 384,021 and 362,077 viewers in their matches, respectively, according to statistics website Esports Charts.

The opening-day match between the Asian pair had the highest peak viewership of the group stage at 516,641.

ZETA DIVISION’s group decider against NIP also surpassed half a million viewers (507,602) and was second on the list of most popular matches, followed by the day-one series between Team Liquid and KRU Esports (487,599).

The Japanese-language streams had the second-highest peak viewership of the group stage at 233,701, just 3,000 shy of the English-language stream peak (236,642).

Top 5 teams with highest average viewership:

DRX – 384,021

ZETA DIVISION – 362,077

KRU Esports – 360,872

Team Liquid – 353,590

NIP – 330,657

Proving critics wrong

ZETA DIVISION’s qualification for the playoffs, combined with the impressive viewership numbers coming from Japan, will help to silence critics who have questioned Riot Games’ decision to continue to give slots at international events to Japanese teams. Prior to the VCT Stage 1 Masters, Japan had a 1-8 record at international Valorant events.

With the VCT Stage 1 Masters now reaching the playoff stages, teams like G2 Esports, LOUD and The Guard will enter the fray, with viewership expected to rise as the tournament progresses.

ZETA DIVISION will face G2 on April 14 in the first round of the playoffs in what will be another chance for Japanese fans to rally behind the team and show the strength of the country’s Valorant scene — and they will no doubt answer the call despite the match starting at 2 am local time.